Award Winning Celtic Rock Group Performs At The Center For The Arts

Canadian Celtic rock group Derina Harvey Band will perform its upbeat take on traditional folk songs and high-spirited rock music at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Derina Harvey Band is available at derinaharvey.com.

Fearless front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Celtic rock group, who are winners of the People's Choice Award at the 2018 Edmonton Music Awards. The group offers a fresh take on traditional folk songs as well as an increasing amount of original material. The band has a rocky, rhythmic undertow that is layered with guitars, fiddle, and topped by Harvey's powerful voice. Derina Harvey Band has been likened to a rockier version of Canada's Great Big Sea, if fronted by Adele, and has earned a reputation with their high-energy live show.

The band has already covered a fair amount of Canada via the performing arts and festival circuits (over 250 performances since starting 2016), and recently started performing in the United States.

The band has two full length albums as well as several original singles to their credit. Their self-titled debut album (2013) has garnered radio airplay across Canada, and their second album Rove and Go (2016) has become even more widespread, being added at over 30 stations across Canada and tracking at #65 on CKUA's top-played albums for 2016. The band is currently writing original material for a new full length album, to be released in late 2020.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





