Award-Winning Artist's Solo Play RESILIENT AF! Announced At Whitefire Theatre

A groundbreaking one-woman show about finding one's voice, fighting for choice and claiming the superpowers that vanquish shame, betrayal and the culture of silence.

Jan. 13, 2023  
Solo theater writer/performer/director, KAMAKSHI HART's new show, RESILIENT AF: Rising to the Occasion!, which wowed audiences at the most recent Hollywood Fringe Festival, comes to the Whitefire Theatre next month as an official selection of Solofest 2023, the largest solo theater festival on the West Coast.

"I was at the theater the other day and I saw a single woman performance that was perhaps the most incredible stage production I've ever seen in my life!" - John Savage, Actor (Deer Hunter/Onion Field).

RESILIENT AF is a stirring reminder of the vital landmark decision by the Supreme Court on Jan. 22, 1973, to uphold a woman's right to be in charge of her own body (Roe v Wade). HART transforms herself into multiple characters and bursts into song at poignant moments, transporting the audience into the time period of her personal stories of surviving sexual assault and intimate partner violence.

What is thrilling to witness is Kamakshi's triumph in the face of adversity, and the wisdom her journey has granted her to share with others who need it.

By sharing the evolution of her own resilience, KAMAKSHI, a trauma-informed and transformational coach, gives her audience a step-by-step guide designed to illuminate generational trauma, restore well-being and transform our collective pain through compassionate connection. HART employs humor to uplift tragedy and characters such as a Super Heroine, a wise old oak tree, and a cohort of other colorful characters to save the day. Her deft use of dark comedy and her success with healing her own trauma, puts her play in a unique category of its own. She expertly provides a safe space with helpful information for those who may be dealing with trauma.

"As a result of the pandemic, trauma is at the center of our world view in a way we could never have imagined," says HART. "I felt compelled to share my personal experience in transforming trauma, as well as my experience as a professional in helping others to do the same. I was drawn to write about my abortions, and wow, has that turned out to be timely! I now see that as a solo artist I'm also an activist and that's a super power, needed now more than ever! With that, 'Resilience' as my Super Heroine was born."

RESILIENT AF is the follow-up to HART's critically acclaimed, WILD AT HART, also timely, aligned with the advent of the #MeToo movement. Her gift of combining entertainment with education won her the Encore Producer's Award and the Larry Cornwall Award for Music Excellence at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. HART holds a master's degree in spiritual psychology who resides in Topanga Canyon. She is a solo theater coach with Soaring Solo Studios founded by her director, Jessica Lynn Johnson.

"A bold and fiercely compassionate performer. She brings grace to what must have been at times unsurvivable. But here she is. More than surviving, thriving, embracing her journey, and hoping that by sharing it she can shed light on the path to freedom and contentment, even when life is at its darkest. I loved this show, but then I challenge anyone not to." - Samantha Simmons-Ronceros, NoHo Arts

HART's "performance with a purpose" is being booked for high school and college audiences and for organizations and conferences seeking trauma-informed content and training. RESILIENT AF is being co-produced by the Association Of Mental Health and Planned Parenthood of Glens Falls, NY in May (National Mental Health Awareness Month).

The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423. Performance is Saturday, February 11th at 8 pm, with a musical pre-show. Admission is $25 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets: The Whitefire Theatre.



New Comedy HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCKENNA to Open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in March Photo
New Comedy HAPPY BIRTHDAY MCKENNA to Open at The Hudson Backstage Theatre in March
It's time to dig up some family secrets: Critically-acclaimed writer/director Steve Silverman debuts his first new work in 19 years with 'Happy Birthday McKenna,' a dark new comedy.
Photos: First Look at FINAL INTERVIEW at the Pico Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at FINAL INTERVIEW at the Pico Playhouse
The Pico Playhouse is set to kick off the new year with the world premiere production of Final Interview by Gabriel Oliva. Check out all new photos here!
World Premiere Of KATRINA Comes To Loft Ensemble This Month Photo
World Premiere Of KATRINA Comes To Loft Ensemble This Month
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the world premiere of Katrina by LaDarrion Williams, which will be presented in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's second stage). Directed by Jazmine Nichelle, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Antwan Alexander II, Cassandra Carmona, John Goodwin, Zenarra James, and Jessica Perkins.
LUCHA VaVOOM Announces Two-night Valentines Engagement at The Mayan Theatre Photo
LUCHA VaVOOM Announces Two-night Valentine's Engagement at The Mayan Theatre
Lucha VaVOOM (LVV) is set to return with their annual two-night Valentine's glam/slam extravaganza on Wednesday, February 8th and Thursday, February 9th at their historic home venue The Mayan Theatre (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles.

