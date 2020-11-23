Audio Recording of LIFE ON PAPER Starring Sarah Drew and Seamus Dever Now Available

Sarah Drew (Grey's Anatomy, upcoming Freeform drama Cruel Summer) and Seamus Dever (Castle) star in the L.A. Theatre Works state-of-the-art audio recording of Kenneth Lin's inspired-by-a-true-story play, Life on Paper. How much is one life worth? When a billionaire dies in a plane crash, a forensic economist butts heads with a small town actuary over the exact value of one man's life. The cast also features Kevin Daniels (Coop and Cami Ask the World, Council of Dads, Modern Family), Summer Spiro (Platonic) and Mark Jude Sullivan (Michael Wakins). The director is Rosalind Ayres.



Life on Paper was a finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. The recording includes a bonus conversation with the playwright and is part of L.A. Theatre Works' Relativity Series of science-themed plays, with lead funding provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, bridging science and the arts in the modern world.



The world's leading producer of audio theater, L.A. Theatre Works stands apart in its approach to making great theater widely accessible and affordable, bringing plays into homes and classrooms of millions of theater lovers, teachers and students each year. LATW's syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S.; daily in China on the Radio Beijing Network; and weekly on KCRW Berlin 104,1 FM, Berlin's English language public radio station. The L.A. Theatre Works catalog of over 500 recorded plays is the largest archive of its kind in the world.

DETAILS:



HOW:

Purchase today at https://latw.org/digital-season; recording release date: Dec. 16.



PRICE:

• $20

• Subscribe to the entire 9-play, 2020-21 Digital Season for $150, and receive additional bonus features throughout the season, including a special video conversation with L.A. Theatre Works founding members Edward Asner, Richard Dreyfuss, Hector Elizondo, Stacy Keach, Marsha Mason and JoBeth Williams.

