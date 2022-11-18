ArtsUp! LA Presents The World Premiere Of VOLUN-TEARS
Performed by a majority of U.S. Veterans, the play exposes the truth about the insidious, systemic sexual harassment and abuse that perists throughout the Armed Forces.
ArtsUP! LA has announced the world premiere of VOLUN-TEARS, a powerful play by Lester Probst, a Korean War Veteran, based on the true experiences of women who have suffered sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the United States Armed Forces.
Performed by a majority of U.S. Veterans, the play exposes the truth about the insidious, systemic sexual harassment and abuse that continues to shame and dishonor America's military. By weaving a powerful composite of women's stories, VOLUN-TEARS recounts the personal journey of an Afghanistan War Army officer, who failed to support a young female officer who risked her life and career to come forward about her senior officer's repeated sexual abuse.
Playwright Probst was inspired to write VOLUN-TEARS after attending a theatrical event in which a group of female veterans presented their experiences with sexual abuse in the military. He was horrified to hear the gruesome details of their suffering, and how little was done on their behalf. Probst was determined to learn more. He interviewed at length many women who have recently served in both combat and non combat roles, spoke to officers who were involved in similar cases, and researched the history of sexual abuse in the military service. By sharing these brave women's stories in VOLUN-TEARS, Veterans Empowerment Theatre hopes to shine light on this ingrained injustice and inspire conversations that initiate change.
Playing at The Blue Door Theatre (9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232) Friday, December 2nd through Sunday Dec 11th, 2022. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 6pm
Single tickets are priced at $20, with $10 tickets available for Vets, people with disabilities, seniors, and students. Discounts are available for students, military, and people with disabilities: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210461®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flipcause.com%2Fsecure%2Fcause_pdetails%2FMTcwNTM0?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
ArtsUP! LA is a nonprofit theater and arts program serving people with disabilities, military veterans, and opportunity youth. They remove barriers to participation and provide unlimited possibilities for artistic expression, building diverse artists and audiences who are changing how the arts are presented and experienced. https://www.artsupla.org/about.html
Veterans Empowerment Theatre features a variety of performing arts workshops and opportunities that give our nation's brave service members a safe environment to voice their own heroic stories, personal tragedies, triumphs, and experiences through theatre. Please read more about Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET). https://www.artsupla.org/programs/veterans-empowerment-theatre.
