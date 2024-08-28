ArtsUP! LA and Veterans Empowerment Theatre Host the Veteran Short Film Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Calling all military veteran screenwriters! Arts Up! LA is launching its inaugural Veteran Short Film Project in conjunction with Veterans Empowerment Theatre offering a unique opportunity for military veterans who are passionate about storytelling and filmmaking. The project provides military veteran writers with screenwriting workshops to hone their skills, learn more about the film-creation process, and to fully produce one selected screenplay.

Military Veterans from all over the country are invited to submit their short film screenplay for consideration. The top 10 screen screenplays will be chosen to work with writing coaches, and one screenplay will be selected to be fully produced. Submissions are open September 4 through October 9, 2024. For more information and for Veterans to submit your screenplay for consideration, please visit https://zealous.co/artsupla/opportunity/Veteran-Short-Film-Writing-Project/

Stage 1: VET Short Film Writers’ Contest: Aspiring Screenwriters from the Veterans community will submit samples of their work to be considered for a screenwriting workshop, where the top 10 applicants will be participants in a 6-week writing workshop. This workshop will have the writers craft an original short film screenplay, with mentorship throughout the process by industry professionals.

Stage 2: After the screenwriting workshop, one screenplay will be selected to be produced into a short film for submissions to screenings and film festivals. Working with industry professionals and partner organizations, the short film will go through pre-production, production, and post-production with a final short film ready to be shared with film festivals. Additionally, an internship program will be created for Veterans interested in pursuing a career in the film industry.

