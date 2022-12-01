ArtsUP! LA World Premiere Of VOLUN-TEARS Opening Delayed
Performed by a majority of U.S. Veterans, the play exposes the truth about the insidious, systemic sexual harassment and abuse
ArtsUP! LA has announced the world premiere of VOLUN-TEARS, a powerful play by Lester Probst, a Korean War Veteran, based on the true experiences of women who have suffered sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the United States Armed Forces.
Performed by a majority of U.S. Veterans, the play exposes the truth about the insidious, systemic sexual harassment and abuse that continues to shame and dishonor America's military. By weaving a powerful composite of women's stories, VOLUN-TEARS recounts the personal journey of an Afghanistan War Army officer, who failed to support a young female officer who risked her life and career to come forward about her senior officer's repeated sexual abuse. The show will run Friday, Dec 9th through Sunday, Dec 11th, 2022 and will resume after the new year Friday, Jan 6th through Sunday, Jan 8th 2023.
Playwright Probst was inspired to write VOLUN-TEARS after attending a theatrical event in which a group of female veterans presented their experiences with sexual abuse in the military. He was horrified to hear the gruesome details of their suffering, and how little was done on their behalf. Probst was determined to learn more. He interviewed at length many women who have recently served in both combat and non combat roles, spoke to officers who were involved in similar cases, and researched the history of sexual abuse in the military service. By sharing these brave women's stories in VOLUN-TEARS, Veterans Empowerment Theatre hopes to shine light on this ingrained injustice and inspire conversations that initiate change.
VOLUN-TEARS, by Veterans Empowerment Theatre, performed by a majority of Military Veterans, is directed by Tony Lugo and produced by ArtsUP! LA.
ArtsUp! LA is proud to present VOLUN-TEARS, a dramatic play centering on an Afghanistan War Army officer reckoning with his neglect to support a young female officer who accused her senior officer of sexual abuse." VOLUN-TEARS sheds light on the systemic sexual harassment and sexual abuse of women in the armed forces.
The Blue Door Theatre (9617 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232)
*Friday, Dec 9th through Sunday, Dec 11th, 2022. Friday, Jan 6th through Sunday, Jan 8th 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 6pm
Single tickets are priced at $20, with $10 tickets available for Vets, people with disabilities, seniors, and students. Discounts are available for students, military, and people with disabilities: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcwNTM0
