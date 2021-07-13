Arts and Entertainment Unions Applaud Additional Funding for Small Theaters in California Budget

Actors' Equity Association in partnership with the California IATSE Council, released the following statement after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 129 that included provisions from Asm. Lorena Gonzales boosting funding for small live arts employers by $50 million.

"We commend the leadership of Asm. Lorena Gonzalez in fighting for $50 million in additional funding for small live arts employers to be able to reopen safely and ensure that workers remain classified as employees and protected with workers' rights, compensation and protections. Asm. Gonzalez has once again made clear that she is an ally of workers no matter what industry they call home. This funding will make it possible for live arts employers to reopen, which will put Californians back to work and drive more economic activity throughout the California economy."

