Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts and Entertainment Unions Applaud Additional Funding for Small Theaters in California Budget

pixeltracker

“We commend the leadership of Asm. Lorena Gonzalez in fighting for $50 million in additional funding for small live arts employers to be able to reopen safely,"

Jul. 13, 2021  
Arts and Entertainment Unions Applaud Additional Funding for Small Theaters in California Budget

Actors' Equity Association in partnership with the California IATSE Council, released the following statement after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 129 that included provisions from Asm. Lorena Gonzales boosting funding for small live arts employers by $50 million.

"We commend the leadership of Asm. Lorena Gonzalez in fighting for $50 million in additional funding for small live arts employers to be able to reopen safely and ensure that workers remain classified as employees and protected with workers' rights, compensation and protections. Asm. Gonzalez has once again made clear that she is an ally of workers no matter what industry they call home. This funding will make it possible for live arts employers to reopen, which will put Californians back to work and drive more economic activity throughout the California economy."

For more information visit: www.actorsequity.org


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Krystina Alabado
Krystina Alabado

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui To Leave Opera Ballet Vlaanderen at the End of the 2021-2022 Season
  • Opera Ballet Vlaanderen Announces 2021-22 Season
  • TOSCA Opens at La Monnaie de Munt This Week
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?