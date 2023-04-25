Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts Leader To Be Honored At Pacific Chorale's Gala Next Month

The event is on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:00 pm.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Arts Leader To Be Honored At Pacific Chorale's Gala Next Month

Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale caps its 2022-23 Season with a celebratory gala, "A Night in Salzburg," honoring one of Orange County's most prominent and impactful arts leaders, Richard Stein, President & CEO of Arts Orange County, on Saturday May 20, 2023, 7:00 pm, at the Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa, immediately following the chorus' season finale concert at Segerstrom Hall. Stein, a staunch advocate for the arts, will be recognized by Pacific Chorale for his tenacious leadership, rallying the entire Orange County arts community during the pandemic, and for his 14 years of dedicated service to the community. In addition to feting Stein, the Salzburg-themed gala features a sumptuous dinner, a special musical interlude, raffle and live auction. Proceeds will help fund Pacific Chorale's international tour in July 2023 - its first tour in seven year, which includes appearances in Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom - and also benefits the choir's performances and music education and outreach programs throughout Orange County.

"Richard Stein deserves recognition from the entire Orange County community for his incredible dedication to bolstering, advancing, and fostering the arts and arts education across the region," says Pacific Chorale CEO & President Andrew Brown. "That the arts continue to thrive here is in no small measure because Richard has made it his mission to uplift and advocate for local arts organizations small and large. We are deeply grateful to Richard and so proud to recognize him at Pacific Chorale's gala for his selfless achievements that have enhanced Orange County beyond measure."

Stein has helmed Arts Orange County since 2008, guiding its efforts to address the needs of the arts and culture community in Orange County and working with officials on federal, state and local levels to advocate for increased public funding for the arts. Under his leadership, Arts Orange County has emerged as a trailblazer among nonprofit arts councils worldwide, augmenting traditional arts agency programs and services in its unique role as the community's go-to arts consultant to government, education, and nonprofit organizations. The organization's advocacy at the start of the pandemic resulted in nearly $2.8 million of relief funds for artists, arts nonprofits and arts-related businesses in Orange County. Stein previously served as the executive director of the Laguna Playhouse for 17 years and, prior to that, managing director of the Grove Shakespeare Festival. He is a member of UC Irvine's Claire Trevor School of the Arts Dean's Arts Board.

"A Night in Salzburg" is chaired by Susan Lindley. Gala committee members include Carla Neeld, Pat Newton, Carl Porter, Beth Varney, Julie Virjee, and Amanda Whiting.

Pacific Chorale's 2022-23 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons, and Silver Season Sponsor Charles and Ling Zhang.

Gala tickets begin at $300/person, and sponsorship opportunities are available. (Tickets to the pre-gala concert, sold separately, range from $26-$142.) The Avenue of the Arts Hotel is located at 3350 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

For tickets and information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345.

Arts Leader To Be Honored At Pacific Chorale's Gala Next Month




Double Concerts Celebrate Release Of Delirium Musicums “Seasons,” Recorded At Photo
Double Concerts Celebrate Release Of Delirium Musicum's “Seasons,” Recorded At The Soraya
In the signature style of a young artist shaking up the classical music scene, violinist and The Soraya's Artist-in-Residence Etienne Gara will lead Delirium Musicum in back-to-back concerts that celebrate the recent release of Warner Classic's “Seasons” recorded by Delirium Musicum onstage at The Soraya.
Celebrate Musical Mothers This May At (MOSTLY)MUSICALS Photo
Celebrate Musical Mothers This May At (MOSTLY)MUSICALS
Join Gregory Nabours and a 'MOTHER lode' of talent on Wednesday, May 10th for a MOTHER of a cabaret!
Interview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More Photo
Interview: Jodi Long Talks A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC & Much More
The second mainstage production of Pasadena Playhouse’s six-month-long Sondheim celebration A Little Night Music opens April 30, 2023 (with previews beginning April 25th). David Lee directs this 50th anniversary production of A Little Night Music with a cast of 19, accompanied by a full-sized orchestra.  Jodi Long, who plays Madame Armfeldt, took some time to answer a few of my queries.
SheNYC Arts Sets 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival Lineup Of 5 New Plays By Women, Trans, Photo
SheNYC Arts Sets 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival Lineup Of 5 New Plays By Women, Trans, & Non-Binary Writers
SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming theater writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Musical Mothers This May At (MOSTLY)MUSICALSCelebrate Musical Mothers This May At (MOSTLY)MUSICALS
April 24, 2023

Join Gregory Nabours and a 'MOTHER lode' of talent on Wednesday, May 10th for a MOTHER of a cabaret!
SheNYC Arts Sets 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival Lineup Of 5 New Plays By Women, Trans, & Non-Binary WritersSheNYC Arts Sets 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival Lineup Of 5 New Plays By Women, Trans, & Non-Binary Writers
April 24, 2023

SheNYC Arts, the country's premier program for showcasing up-and-coming theater writers and composers, has announced their lineup for the 2023 SheLA Summer Theater Festival.
Award Winning Play BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For HFF23 at The Zephyr TheatreAward Winning Play BREAKUP ADDICT Returns For HFF23 at The Zephyr Theatre
April 24, 2023

Breakup Addict written and performed by Paige Wilhide, directed and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson opens at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 at The Zephyr Theatre.
Photos: First Look at La Mirada Theatre's THE KING AND IPhotos: First Look at La Mirada Theatre's THE KING AND I
April 23, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is presenting Paul Nakauchi as the “King,” Anastasia Barzee as “Anna,” and Joan Almedilla as “Lady Thiang,” along with a cast of 41, coupled with the recent Broadway revival’s lavish sets and costumes, in a sumptuous new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE KING AND I. Check out photos here!
Full Circle Players to Present World Premiere Of WOOING THE DRAGON in MayFull Circle Players to Present World Premiere Of WOOING THE DRAGON in May
April 23, 2023

Full Circle Players will present the world premiere of 'Wooing the Dragon' by Matthew Johnson in Riverside, California.
share