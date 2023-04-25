Arts Leader To Be Honored At Pacific Chorale's Gala Next Month

Grammy Award-winning Pacific Chorale caps its 2022-23 Season with a celebratory gala, "A Night in Salzburg," honoring one of Orange County's most prominent and impactful arts leaders, Richard Stein, President & CEO of Arts Orange County, on Saturday May 20, 2023, 7:00 pm, at the Avenue of the Arts Hotel in Costa Mesa, immediately following the chorus' season finale concert at Segerstrom Hall. Stein, a staunch advocate for the arts, will be recognized by Pacific Chorale for his tenacious leadership, rallying the entire Orange County arts community during the pandemic, and for his 14 years of dedicated service to the community. In addition to feting Stein, the Salzburg-themed gala features a sumptuous dinner, a special musical interlude, raffle and live auction. Proceeds will help fund Pacific Chorale's international tour in July 2023 - its first tour in seven year, which includes appearances in Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom - and also benefits the choir's performances and music education and outreach programs throughout Orange County.

"Richard Stein deserves recognition from the entire Orange County community for his incredible dedication to bolstering, advancing, and fostering the arts and arts education across the region," says Pacific Chorale CEO & President Andrew Brown. "That the arts continue to thrive here is in no small measure because Richard has made it his mission to uplift and advocate for local arts organizations small and large. We are deeply grateful to Richard and so proud to recognize him at Pacific Chorale's gala for his selfless achievements that have enhanced Orange County beyond measure."

Stein has helmed Arts Orange County since 2008, guiding its efforts to address the needs of the arts and culture community in Orange County and working with officials on federal, state and local levels to advocate for increased public funding for the arts. Under his leadership, Arts Orange County has emerged as a trailblazer among nonprofit arts councils worldwide, augmenting traditional arts agency programs and services in its unique role as the community's go-to arts consultant to government, education, and nonprofit organizations. The organization's advocacy at the start of the pandemic resulted in nearly $2.8 million of relief funds for artists, arts nonprofits and arts-related businesses in Orange County. Stein previously served as the executive director of the Laguna Playhouse for 17 years and, prior to that, managing director of the Grove Shakespeare Festival. He is a member of UC Irvine's Claire Trevor School of the Arts Dean's Arts Board.

"A Night in Salzburg" is chaired by Susan Lindley. Gala committee members include Carla Neeld, Pat Newton, Carl Porter, Beth Varney, Julie Virjee, and Amanda Whiting.

Pacific Chorale's 2022-23 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons, and Silver Season Sponsor Charles and Ling Zhang.

Gala tickets begin at $300/person, and sponsorship opportunities are available. (Tickets to the pre-gala concert, sold separately, range from $26-$142.) The Avenue of the Arts Hotel is located at 3350 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

For tickets and information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345.