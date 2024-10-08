Art Of Acting Studio Will Host Sixth Annual 'Party In The Parking Lot' Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Art of Acting Studio has announced that the Sixth Annual Party in the Parking Lot Gala will be held on Sunday, November 24, from 5pm-8pm. The event will include special appearances by Noah Bean (Nakita, 9-1-1, Invasion) and Lyndsy Fonseca(The Young and the Restless, Desperate Housewives, Turner and Hooch).Additionally, philanthropist and supporter of the arts Andy Carrasco, SoCal Gas Vice President of Communications, Local Government and Community Affairs, will be presented with the Stella Adler Spirit Award. The award celebrates courageous contributions to the culture of the City of Los Angeles and beyond. The award was conceived of to celebrate Adler’s impassioned cry for engagement with life. It also serves to articulate and extend the mission of Art of Acting Studio — to create an environment that nurtures theater artists who value humanity – their own and others — as their priority. Proceeds from the event will benefit Art of Acting Studio’s Scholarship Fund.

Proceeds will benefit the Art of Acting Studio’s Scholarship Program.

Art of Acting Studio is the official West Coast branch of the Stella Adler Studio of Acting New York City. Founded in 1949, the Stella Adler Studio occupies a unique place in the history of both theater and actor training in the United States. Rooted in the spirit of Stella Adler, and the insight that growth as an actor and growth as a human being are synonymous, students are challenged on every level by world-class faculty and by a mission to nurture theater artists, so they value humanity, their own and others, as their priority, while bringing art and education to the community. For more information, visit www.artofactingstudio.com.



Comments