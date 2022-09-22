Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aquila Theatre Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at Pepperdine

The performance is on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, 8 p.m.

Sep. 22, 2022  
Aquila Theatre presents Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice at Pepperdine University. The performance will take place in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Jane Austen's ultimate romantic comedy Pride and Prejudice has stood the test of time. Filled with unforgettable characters, including Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system. Aquila Theatre brings her thrilling classic to life through their innovative adaptation, which the New Yorker calls "beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing and crystalline in effect."

Tickets, starting at $22.50 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

High schools in Los Angeles and Ventura County are invited to attend a special matinee performance of Pride and Prejudice on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. as part of the ARTSReach program. For ARTSReach reservations or more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198365®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Farts.pepperdine.edu?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/events/artsreach/.

Pride and Prejudice was adapted for the stage by the ensemble cast of Aquila Theatre and is directed by Desiree Sanchez. The production features Leda Douglas as Elizabeth Bennet and an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Belfast, James Counihan, Katie Housley, Conner Keef, and James Lavender.

Aquila Theatre is one of the foremost producers of classical theatre in the United States and has been bringing audiences world-class actors, captivating designs, innovative adaptations, and impactful direction since 1991. Aquila Theatre also provides extensive educational offerings and is an award-winning leader in the field of public arts and humanities programming. Aquila Theatre's mission is to create innovative interpretations of the classics for today's audiences. By diversifying the classics and expanding the canon, Aquila seeks to enhance the plurality of our perspectives.

Aquila regularly produces in New York, most recently at The Brooklyn Academy of Music, GK Arts in DUMBO, and ART/NY. The company also visits 50-60 American cities per year with a program of two plays, workshops, and educational programming, and is under the Artistic Directorship of Desiree Sanchez. Aquila has been awarded numerous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, The National Endowment for the Humanities, from which it received a Chairman's Special Award, the New York State Councils for the Arts and Humanities, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Aquila has performed at the White House under the Bush and Obama administrations and has performed for the U.S Supreme Court and for the National Council on the Arts. Aquila was also recently invited by Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform at the U.S. Capitol in support of the National Endowment for the Humanities, for its groundbreaking theatre and humanities program: The Warrior Chorus.

Tickets may be purchased by calling our Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/


