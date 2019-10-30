April Nixon Joins The Cast Of TROY By Amina Henry

Hero Theatre announced today that Broadway actress April Nixon has joined the cast of Troy by Amina Henry. The world premiere is directed by Hero Theatre's Artistic Director Elisa Bocanegra and features original songs by T.J. Keanu Tario.

April has appeared on Broadway, National Tours, and Regionals such as Damn Yankees (Lola/opp Jerry Lewis), The Dancer's Life (opp/Chita Rivera), Smokey Joe's Cafe, 9 to 5 (Dolly Parton), Fosse (Gwen Verdon), The Wiz, Cats, Tommy, Mamma Mia, Sistas, Purlie, Crowns, Sweet Charity, Caroline Or Change, and Dreamgirls.

Troy, a riff on Euripides' The Trojan Women, chronicles the story of a single mother struggling to save her family from homelessness amidst rent increases in her neighborhood. Troy contains original songs and is inspired by true stories of homeless families in Los Angeles. It is a Hero Theatre commission.

Nixon is joined by Jack Landrón, Mildred Marie Langford, Carene Rose Mekertichyan, Adam Mendez Jr., Larrieux Ross, and DeForrest Taylor. Rounding out the ensemble are Ryan Hardge and Shakira Reedus.

Hero Theatre has partnered with several homeless shelters throughout Los Angeles to provide free tickets and transportation to its residents.

The creative team includes Anthony Aguilar (Lighting Design), Maggie Dick (Costume Design), Jeremy J. Lee (Sound Design), Christopher Scott Murillo (Set Design), and T.J. Keanu Tario (Composer).

Troy was made possible in part by support from The Hitz Foundation and The David Lee Foundation.

Performances begin November 7th and run on weekends through November 17th at the Rosenthal Theater at Inner City Arts in Los Angeles, CA.

For tickets and more information about the production, visit herotheatre.org.





