Applications Open For The Music Center's Spotlight Program For Teens

Southern California high school students interested in the performing arts can now apply to be a part of The Music Center's Spotlight, a free annual scholarship and arts training program. A TMC Arts program, Spotlight offers arts experiences, mentorship and workforce development skills taught by professional artists and arts administrators, and awards more than $100,000 in scholarships each year.

All students submit a video audition online and may apply to multiple categories for free. All Spotlight applicants receive written feedback from a distinguished panel of judges and a certificate of achievement. They have the opportunity to receive valuable audition experience and knowledge in their performance disciplines through mastery classes and performance. Through a supportive environment, students develop important life skills, including building selfa??esteem, preparation and perseverance.

Southern California high school students of all skill levels are encouraged to apply for the free program. The deadline for submission is October 16, 2020.

PROCESS: (*Given circumstances around COVID-19, program elements and benefits are subject to change.)

Preliminary 1 (first round) auditions: Students submit an online video in one or more of the following categories: acting, ballet, classical instrumental, classical voice, dance, jazz instrumental and nona??classical voice. All students will receive personalized written feedback. Note: Spotlight merit, semifinalists and honorable mentions from the previous year will bypass the Preliminary 1 and advance automatically to Preliminary 2 live auditions.



Preliminary 2 (second round) auditions: Students advancing to this round will audition "live" through a virtual audition process and receive personalized feedback from a panel of industry experts.



Semifinal mastery classes/auditions: Sixteen semifinalists in each category will participate in a mastery class to gain feedback before their semifinal audition. Two grand prize finalists and an honorable mention in each category are announced after the semifinal auditions.



Grand Finale: Spotlight will conclude with a Grand Finale evening performance; date and details to be announced.



The Music Center's Spotlight is part of the performing arts' organization's commitment to helping all students gain outstanding arts learning experience in their schools and in the community. The program is designed to help students explore their professional goals and increase their confidence. Spotlight alumni are performing with the world's best dance companies, top orchestras and leading jazz clubs; singing in the leading opera houses; and starring on Broadway. They are also major executives working behinda??thea??scenes in arts schools, institutions and businesses.

Available to view on-demand on The Music Center Offstage digital platform, The Spotlight Academy is a new episodic series of online videos and tutorials, including an overall introduction to the Spotlight program; application rules for each of the seven categories; tips to create a great video audition; and topical episodes with guest experts including Superstore actress Carla Renata, opera singer Suzanna Guzmán, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, among others. For more information, including details on how to apply in each category, visit http://musiccenter.org/spotlight.

