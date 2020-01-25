Application Now Open For 21st Annual Directors Lab West

The Directors Lab West Steering Committee is pleased to announce the 21st annual Directors Lab West, once again in partnership with the Pasadena Playhouse, Artistic Director Danny Feldman, and Boston Court Pasadena, Artistic Director Jessica Kubzansky, both contributing to host this eight-day theater intensive conference.



Each year, Directors Lab West brings dedicated emerging and mid-career theatre directors and choreographers together with master artists, enabling them to inspire each other to dream and create the future of the American Theatre. This year's lab will take place Saturday, May 16 through Saturday, May 23, 2020.



Approximately 50 artists are selected from a large pool of interested applicants. Those selected participate in workshops, lectures, panel discussions, roundtables, and collaborative artistic explorations with one another and with a slate of esteemed theater-makers. There is no cost to participate and attendance is by application only. Applicants must have professional experience as a theater director and/or choreographer. The Lab is not open to students or those returning to school, but current students are encouraged to apply for an internship.



The 2020 Directors Lab West application deadline is Friday, February 21, 2020 at 5 pm PST.



For more information and to complete an application, visit directorslabwest.com



Directors Lab West is led by steering committee members Che'Rae Adams, Ernest Figueroa, Martin Jago, Janet Miller, and Diana Wyenn, and is supported by Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and presented in partnership with the Pasadena Playhouse and Boston Court Pasadena. Additional support for this year's Lab is provided by production coordinator Emily Claeys and associate producers/DLW alumni Reena Dutt, Gary Lamb, Debbie McMahon, Matt Ritchey, Kristi Schultz, Randee Trabitz and Gina Young.



Directors Lab West was established in 2000 by Nick D'Abruzzo, Ernest Figueroa, Olivia Honnegger, Kappy Kilburn & Andrew Sachs with the support and encouragement of the New York lab's Founding Director, Anne Cattaneo, with a single goal: to create a place for emerging and mid-career Stage Directors and Choreographers to be in the same room and learn from each other and from masters of the craft. Since then, the Lab has served over 600 directors and choreographers with hundreds of prominent guest artists volunteering their time to speak with Lab participants including luminaries such as Jack O'Brien, Randy Newman, Tonya Pinkins, and Jason Alexander. This May, Directors Lab West will embark on its 21st year.





