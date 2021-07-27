SUGAR & SH*T Announced For 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival Next Month

Sugar & Sh*t, a new play written and performed by Lori Hoeft and Lenny Langley, has been announced for the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival.Directed by Hoeft with Dwight Kennedy, there will be three performances only at the Hudson Theatre Main Stage: Sunday 8/8 at 1pm; Saturday 8/21 at 1pm; and Sunday 8/29 at 1pm. Running time is 55 minutes. Each show will be available for live streaming and followed by a Creativity Salon featuring acclaimed storytellers James Nave and Allegra Huston.



Sugar & Sh*t is a provocative dark comedy inspired by true events. It combines memoirs of a sex worker named Sugar and the chronicles of an unwanted adoptee named The S**t (who ate frosted flakes every day and never forgave her mother for setting the house on fire). These two people, though seemingly from separate worlds, take the audience on a wild ride through meetings with a variety of deranged characters including nuns, priests, sinners, firemen, tiger poachers, and classic clients at a strip club. Eventually, Sugar and S**t meet on their shared quest for sovereignty and achieve their freedom.

Lori Hoeft (The Sh*t) is a Clio Award-winning disabled writer, director, and producer based in Los Angeles. She is a scholarship recipient of Art Center with a career spanning 34 short PSA films, until a disabling accident stopped her. Lenny Langley (Sugar) is a queer writer, dancer, model, and performer currently living in Los Angeles.

Following each performance there will be a Q&A with Hoeft and Langley and a Creativity Salon featuring acclaimed storytellers James Nave and Allegra Huston. The session will explore the question, "What is it inside your imagination that keeps surprising you?"

Sugar & Sh*t is for diverse audiences over the age of 18, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, trauma survivors, recovering Catholics, sex workers, exotic dancers, creative writers, and on ... and on. The show contains adult language, explicit topics, and nudity.



Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at http://hff21.co/7097. All shows and post-performance activities are available to be live streamed. The Hudson Theatre Main Stage is located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038.