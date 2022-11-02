Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The '70s At The Carpenter Center In Long Beach This Month

Tony-nominated Broadway star and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway transports us back to the 1970s as she and an all-star trio revel in the rousing hits by the decade's greatest songwriters! Relive classic hits like "Killing Me Softly," "I Will Survive," and "The Way We Were" along with favorites by Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, the Carpenters, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt, Roberta Flack, and more in this feel-good trip through the decade of melody.

Ann Hampton Callaway is joined by music director John Proulx, Trey Henry on bass, John Storie on guitar, M.B. Gordy on drums, with a special appearance by Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester.

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD", performing the standard "Come Rain or Come Shine" and recorded "Isn't It Romantic?" and "The Nearness of You" for Wayne Wong's "LAST HOLIDAY", starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical "THE MAN WHO SAVED PARIS" starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song "Pourquoi" in the soundtrack of "BLIND" starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theater World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.