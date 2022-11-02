Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The '70s At The Carpenter Center In Long Beach This Month

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Ann Hampton Callaway Sings The '70s At The Carpenter Center In Long Beach This Month

Tony-nominated Broadway star and platinum-selling singer/songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway transports us back to the 1970s as she and an all-star trio revel in the rousing hits by the decade's greatest songwriters! Relive classic hits like "Killing Me Softly," "I Will Survive," and "The Way We Were" along with favorites by Carole King, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Billy Joel, the Carpenters, Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt, Roberta Flack, and more in this feel-good trip through the decade of melody.

Ann Hampton Callaway is joined by music director John Proulx, Trey Henry on bass, John Storie on guitar, M.B. Gordy on drums, with a special appearance by Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester.

Get tickets here!

Ann Hampton Callaway is one of America's most gifted artists in pop and jazz. A leading champion of the great American Songbook, she's made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host and producer. Voted by Broadwayworld.com as "Performer of the Year" and two years in a row as "Best Jazz Vocalist," Ann is a born entertainer. She is best known for Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical "Swing!" and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series "The Nanny." She made her feature film debut opposite Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon in the Robert De Niro film "THE GOOD SHEPHERD", performing the standard "Come Rain or Come Shine" and recorded "Isn't It Romantic?" and "The Nearness of You" for Wayne Wong's "LAST HOLIDAY", starring Queen Latifah. Ann also wrote songs for the upcoming movie musical "THE MAN WHO SAVED PARIS" starring Stanley Tucci and can be heard singing her original song "Pourquoi" in the soundtrack of "BLIND" starring Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. The only composer to have collaborated with Cole Porter, she has also written songs with Carole King, Rolf Lovland, Amanda McBroom and Shelby Lynn to name a few. Ann has recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and her latest CD Jazz Goes to the Movies debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Chart and has been in high rotation on Siriusly Sinatra. Callaway's performances and recordings have garnered her The Theater World Award, 15 MAC Awards, several Bistro Awards, The Mabel Mercer Award, The Johnny Mercer Award for Songwriting and The Blanton Peale Award for Positive Thinking. For more info go to www.annhamptoncallaway.com.




Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to Present Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles Photo
Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to Present Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles & More in February
February 2023 offerings at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts include Try/Step/Trip, a spoken word musical performed through the language of step dance that blurs the lines between hip-hop and dramatic performance and more.
Robert Bannon to Return to Feinsteins At Vitellos With REWIND in November Photo
Robert Bannon to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's With REWIND in November
SNL Performer, Recording Artist, and host of 'The Roundtable,' Robert Bannon will return to Feinstein's At Vitello's in Studio City, CA. to perform his 'Rewind' concert on November 10th, 2002. The show comes direct from NYC where it was performed to sold out crowds and recorded for a live album.
CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of R Photo
CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2
 The prolific playwright Josefina López, now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her Sundance Film Festival award-winning film, Real Women Have Curves, based on her groundbreaking play of the same name, will be expanding her creative palette with her latest collaborative work.
LBCS Presents CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD Photo
LBCS Presents CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD
The Long Beach Camerata Singers continue their 57th season on Sunday November 13, 2022 with a special performance of the iconic contemporary oratorio, “Considering Matthew Shepard.”  This performance continues the conversation started in October with Peace Project 6: Community, which featured works by LGBTQ composers, arrangers and lyricists. 

More Hot Stories For You


Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to Present Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles & More in FebruaryWallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to Present Luminario Ballet of Los Angeles & More in February
November 2, 2022

February 2023 offerings at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts include Try/Step/Trip, a spoken word musical performed through the language of step dance that blurs the lines between hip-hop and dramatic performance and more.
Robert Bannon to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's With REWIND in NovemberRobert Bannon to Return to Feinstein's At Vitello's With REWIND in November
November 2, 2022

SNL Performer, Recording Artist, and host of 'The Roundtable,' Robert Bannon will return to Feinstein's At Vitello's in Studio City, CA. to perform his 'Rewind' concert on November 10th, 2002. The show comes direct from NYC where it was performed to sold out crowds and recorded for a live album.
Audacy's 'KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas' Returns To Los Angeles Next MonthAudacy's 'KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas' Returns To Los Angeles Next Month
November 2, 2022

Audacy has announced the return of “KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas, December 10 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA. The 30th installment of this alternative rock show will feature performances by Imagine Dragons, The Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Måneskin, The Interrupters and Wet Leg.
Princeton Triangle Show Presents CAMPELOT This WeekendPrinceton Triangle Show Presents CAMPELOT This Weekend
November 2, 2022

The Princeton Triangle Club, continuing its tradition of presenting an original musical comedy, will premiere the newest Triangle Show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, New Jersey this November. Created by Princeton University's most talented undergraduates, Campelot: It's in-tents opens Friday, November 4, at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 5, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, at 2 p.m. 
CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2CASA 0101 Theater In Partnership With El Centro Del Pueblo Present The World Premiere Of REMEMBERING BOYLE HEIGHTS: PART 2
November 2, 2022

 The prolific playwright Josefina López, now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her Sundance Film Festival award-winning film, Real Women Have Curves, based on her groundbreaking play of the same name, will be expanding her creative palette with her latest collaborative work.