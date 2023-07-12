Andrew Norris Brings ALL I EVER WATNED WAS TO KISS THE SUN to Bermudez Projects

The exhibit runs July 22 through August 12, 2023.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse Photo 2 Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Laguna Beach Introduces Passport To The Arts for 2023 Summer Arts Festivals Photo 4 Laguna Beach Introduces Passport To The Arts for 2023 Summer Arts Festivals

Andrew Norris Brings ALL I EVER WATNED WAS TO KISS THE SUN to Bermudez Projects

In his debut Los Angeles solo show at Bermudez Projects, Richmond, Virginia-based Andrew Norris reflects on the spectacle of celebrity and the vicarious experience of loneliness and queer longing in All I Ever Wanted Was to Kiss the Sun. 

Norris’ work is primarily informed by his lived experience as a queer Appalachian, specifically the isolation he felt growing up in East Tennessee and the escapism he found in pop-culture and fantasy worlds. Norris often references imagery from The Wizard of Oz to evoke this isolation, as well as a way to explore the journey of leaving Appalachia.

In All I Ever Wanted Was to Kiss the Sun, Norris confronts his childhood ambitions of escaping his Appalachian home for a queer metropolis. Pop-culture icons Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, and Lil Nas X serve as representations of queer success stories that reclaim Country Culture. Through rose-colored glasses and blue moonlight, these figures roam the poppy fields seen throughout Norris' paintings; traversing the pathless-path towards The Emerald City and all it represents for the artist.

“Treating his heroes as true legends from Hollywood's Golden Age, Andrew ‘dips’ each character in hyper-saturated, monochromatic landscapes worthy of any Technicolor film. The result is a reimagining of classical themes that run the gamut of aspiration, yearning, and acceptance,” says gallery director Julian Bermudez. 

Do these heroes find success or is the journey towards it far more important? Like Icarus, will they fly too close to the sun?

“I would say that they are still seeking success. And, that they are comfortable with not finding it,” says Norris. 

Andrew Norris (b. 1993, Tennessee) creates figurative oil paintings that explore how the often-disparaged forms of Americana and heartland kitsch can be recharged as instruments through which to generate and explore queer identities. 

He received his BFA in Studio Art at East Tennessee State University in 2016 and his MFA in Painting from the University of Florida in 2021. Norris is an Adjunct Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and Assistant Professor at Virginia State University. He has been in group exhibitions at Field Projects, NY; Harn Museum of Art, FL; and Miami University, OH. He has work in the collection of the Tom of Finland Foundation and has been included in New American Paintings, MFA Annual Issue #153. The artist lives and works in Richmond, Virginia.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Cast Revealed For Week Three Of The Blank Theatres 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Photo
Cast Revealed For Week Three Of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for week three of The Blank Theatre’s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The next three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 20–23.

2
Chance Theater Sets LGBTQIA+ Community Night For RENT Photo
Chance Theater Sets LGBTQIA+ Community Night For RENT

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, has announced a special LGBTQIA+ Community Night for the revolutionary Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical “RENT,” directed by Matthew McCray. 

3
Berkeley Symphony Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
Berkeley Symphony Reveals 2023-24 Season

Berkeley Symphony has announced its 2023-24 Season, led by Music Director Joseph Young, who is now in his fifth season with the historic organization. With four Symphonic Series performances and five Chamber Series performances, Berkeley Symphony will present a range of impactful programming that spans the expansive catalog of orchestral music.

4
Long Beach Opera Announces Marjorie Beale As President Of Their Board Of Directors Photo
Long Beach Opera Announces Marjorie Beale As President Of Their Board Of Directors

Long Beach Opera announces the appointment of Marjorie Beale as their new President of the Board of Directors, effective June 28, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shostakovich and Dvorak
Hollywood Bowl (8/17-8/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (7/21-7/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hooray LA
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (7/01-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stew
Pasadena Playhouse (7/12-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tributes to James Taylor, Carole King & Neil Diamond
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (8/05-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You