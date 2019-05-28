Andrew Fromer Named Assistant Artistic Director For Jewish Women's Theatre

Andrew Fromer, a member of the original cohort of Jewish Women's Theatre's (JWT) emerging artists fellowship program known as NEXT, has been named Assistant Artistic Director for the award-winning theatre company.

Fromer joined JWT three years ago and quickly proved to be an invaluable asset in social media marketing, digital outreach and producing. In his new position, he will assist Ronda Spinak, JWT's Artistic Director, in many aspects of overseeing JWT's busy performance schedule. Among other assignments, he will assume responsibility for marketing, program promotion, special event production, scheduling and assisting with NEXT at the Braid, JWT's program charged with developing the next generation of Jewish theatre professionals.

"Andrew is not only talented, hardworking and competent, he also shares JWT's vision for the future, growing JWT into a national presence," said Spinak. "His trifecta background in theatre, film production and Jewish Studies has given him a keen understanding of JWT's mission of leaving no Jewish story untold while adding a youthful perspective, bringing the voice of his generation to JWT. We are thrilled to welcome him to our organization."

Fromer graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara with a BFA in Theater Studies (Acting Emphasis) and a minor in Jewish Studies. After college, he acted in several stage and film projects and started taking on production roles for companies like Mockingbird Pictures, the production company behind Albert Nobbs, Last Days in the Desert and The Sweet Life. Fromer also serves as Communications Manager and Programming Assistant for Congregation Or Ami in Calabasas. Immediately after college, he spent time in Israel doing various marketing and administrative tasks for Tziporela, an indie-theatre group in Tel Aviv and a concierge-services company. He is also a professional guitarist, songwriter and music arranger.

Fromer is excited about joining JWT in this newly created position. "Being with JWT for three years has given me a myriad of opportunities to learn and grow," said Fromer. "And the best part is that I get to apply my growing skills to an organization with an incredibly loyal group of supporters and a strong infrastructure. I see a bright future for our organization as we use this impressive foundation to expand our reach as a ground-breaking content provider."

Fromer's first task in his new role is to produce The Way Home, NEXT's original salon-style show that will travel throughout the city to showcase a new generation of emerging artists who create theatre that speaks to all generations. This year's theme, captured by the title The Way Home, was assembled from the best of over 80 story submissions from aspiring and professional writers who were asked to theatrically explore what 'home' means to them. The show opens June 8 at a downtown art gallery and closes June 18 at the Silverlake Independent JCC, and in between performs all over the southland at unique venues like a thrift shop and fabric store. Check bit.ly/wayhometix for more information and tickets.

JWT's The Braid, voted one of the "Best Live Theatres on the Westside" two years in a row by The Argonaut, stages original dramatic performances, contemporary art exhibits, classes, and other events showcasing the diverse community of writers, artists and creators who celebrate Jewish life, one story at a time.





