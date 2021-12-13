An Afternoon Of Storytelling Comes to Porticos Art Space This Weekend

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Porticos Art Space, 2033 East Washington Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91104, there will be a matinee performance of wonderful storytellers.

Beverly Mickins, a favorite in the storytelling community, will host a slate of writer-performers, including:

Cara Lee Lopez, who will share a story about her unexpected but welcome love of lions, both stuffed toys and live.

Rick Hall, who will share a personal story titled My Letterman Jacket, about his hopes of being "Cool" one he got his jacket....but things didn't work out quite as he had hoped.

Ty Fance, who will share a personal story entitled Aunt Maude, about a mutually beneficial relationship between two mischievous ten-year-old boys and a mild-mannered, shotgun-totig, elderly woman in their neighborhood.

Katsy Chappell, actress and comedian.

Jamie Bridgers, writer and comedian.

Estimated running time: 90 minutes. Admission: $10.

Covid-19 safety protocols: Limited seating, so please purchase your tickets in advance. Masks are required. Please be fully vaccinated, and prepared to show your vax card or digital record.

Use this link to get your tickets: bit.ly/Dec18PorticosArtSpaceStorytelling