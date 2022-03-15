AlterTheater Announces 2022/2023 Season

AlterTheater's 2022/2023 season includes a mix of virtual, hybrid, and in-person programming, including both outdoor and indoor in-person performances. AlterTheater also continues to provide virtual performing arts workshops and an in-person sleepaway summer camp through its Arts Learning Project for Native Youth.

AlterTheater's season begins outdoors and in person this summer with Pure Native by Vickie Ramirez, then goes hybrid for a celebration of love and romance this fall with the world's first Native American romantic comedy, Snag by Tara Moses. Also this fall, AlterTheater partners with La Lengua Teatro en Español to present readings from the Decolonization Stories project. The season wraps with Pueblo Revolt by Dillon Chitto, an Indigiqueer story of a teen boy and his crush on the Spanish baker's son, just as the Pueblos overthrow Spanish rule in 1680.

"It's a wildly diverse season - three different Native American Playwrights, with stories from the Northeast, the Southwest, and what Tara likes to call, yee-haw Indians," says artistic director Jeanette Harrison. "There are more than 500 federally recognized tribes in the US, and it's past time the American theater celebrated the complexity and diversity of its Indigenous people. We're honored to produce three powerful, funny, complicated stories by Native playwrights."

The plays also deal with universal themes-a family split along political lines, a prodigal son trying to return home, a teen boy dreaming about how to turn his crush on another boy into a real relationship, and a tale of falling in love.

To make it all happen, AlterTheater's season includes multiple partnerships, including with La Lengua Teatro en Español in San Francisco and the East Bay's California Shakespeare Theater.

Tickets: www.altertheater.org