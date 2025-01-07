Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station Program Announces Call For Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Arts and Culture Commission of the City of Glendale is requesting proposals from creative artists and community members to temporarily display a unique installation in the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station (ASMPGS).

The application is open year-round and submissions are reviewed annually in the spring. Art is displayed on a rotational basis in the ASMPGS. Artists whose work is chosen for installation at the ASMPGS will receive a stipend of $1,000 in addition to a production budget of up to $1,500 for a total maximum stipend of $2,500.

The gas station is located at the Adams Square Mini Park at 1020 East Palmer Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205. The ASMPGS is a 12'x12'x12' cube with acrylic windows on all sides, allowing for artwork to be viewed from all angles.

The Adams Square Mini Park project was completed by the City of Glendale to create a green space in the center of the business district for the densely populated Adams Hill neighborhood, and to incorporate the historic 1936 Streamline Modern Gas Station. The gas station is listed on the Glendale Register of Historic Resources.

Art installations at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station are sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission and the Community Services & Parks Department. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit glendaleartsandculture.org/artistopportunites.

