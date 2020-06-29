Actors Circle Ensemble To Present Zoom Series PICPLAYS

501(c)3 non-profit theater company Actors Circle Ensemble is producing the summer series "PICplays: Perform Inform Change," via Zoom free and open to the public. The online productions weave live storytelling coupled with presentations and Q&As by renowned guest speakers in their fields to inform and inspire audiences.

Upcoming Events:

Discrimination on Saturday, July 11 at 5pm PST

From a choreopoem inspired play that follows a BLM protester forced into solitary confinement, to Asian-American and African-American relations amidst the raging protests, and ending with a heart wrenching play inspired by the tragic story of Congolese-British citizen Belly Mujinga. The evening will conclude with a presentation and Q&A by Dr. Donavan L. Ramon, author of the forthcoming book Betraying Their Colored Descent: Racial Passing in American Literature, which centers on the psychoanalytic elements of racial passing.

Artists:

Speaker: Donavan Ramon, Ph.D.

Playwrights: Chance Parker, Dr. Hassan Abdulrazzak, Darryl Wharton

Directors: Baron Kelly, Melissa Mowry, Nico Sabenorio

Health Care on Saturday, July 18 at 5pm PST

From women's health and abortion rights, to job loss and a son's dire needs, to the ludicrously complicated American health care system, and ending with a play's exploration of one of the worst sterilization campaigns propagated by the U.S. and Puerto Rican governments in the mid-20th century. The evening will conclude with a lecture and Q&A by economist Dr. Robert Pollin whose forthcoming book is co-authored by iconoclast Noam Chomsky.

Artists:

Speaker: Robert Pollin, Ph. D.

Playwrights: Minita Gandhi, Doug Bradshaw, Kisha Tikina Burgos, Samuel Blue Gibson

Directors: Adam Davenport, Victoria Sook, and Rui Dun

Free & open to the public, please register below to receive your Zoom link:

https://www.actorscircleensemble.com/picplays-audience-registration

The whole evening is free and open to the public. Donate if you can. GoFundMe

