Actor And Screenwriter John Thomas Golden Announces Forthcoming Projects

John Thomas Golden is an actor, screenwriter and owner of John Kevin Thomas Golden Entertainment. Golden discussed in a recent interview that he would like to create additional opportunities for actors, writers, and artists through his production company, stating, "I see it as a dream factory of sorts - where a talented and driven group of people share talents, skills, ideas, and resources to create amazing and inspiring productions. It's still evolving into what I envision it to be, but I want it to be somewhat of a lab that feeds the artist community."

Story lines that Golden would like to see more of in Hollywood and beyond, include stories that address current day, real time societal issues with ways to fight for resolution and positive outcomes, woven into them." Stating, "I appreciate great family content, not without flawed individuals, yet composed of story lines that show the strength of relationships, as well as the strength of one's spirit to overcome and beat the odds.

Also, a "new generation" of action hero's would be great. I want to see story lines that stretch diversity even more. I think we are beginning to grow and evolve in the industry, to include people from all walks of life, yet we still have a ways to go yet - we can always do more in the area of original content and diversity, and meaningful story lines."

Golden is wrapping up a screenplay with a compelling story line about Alzheimer's with his writing partner Max Luces-Tucker. Stating, "I'm very excited about it and we are on final notes and edits. I completed a feature recently entitled bUMS due out soon."

John Thomas Golden received his SAG card in 1998 while working on the set of "Gattaca;" other film credits include, "Havoc 2005," "The 7th Day," and "bUMS," which is currently in post production. When John Thomas Golden moved to Los Angeles, he first signed with Weist Barron Hill Film and Television in Burbank to train.Concluding, "I have also had the pleasure of being coached and trained by Bruce Glover."

John Thomas Golden believes in using one's gifts and talents to give back and to lift others up too. Causes important to me include: children's issues, to eradicate cancer and stop/prevent abuse; animal welfare having worked with the ASPCA on a fundraiser; working to eradicate homelessness and to provide greater resources for them, as he and his family overcame homelessness when he was a youth; and the underprivileged in general, with a focus on helping at risk youth so they can too find their gifts and go on to live happy, purposeful lives.

John Thomas Golden spoke of his love for theater, "For me, theater is where I started, and where my love for acting began and truly blossomed. It became a home away from home for me. Being the wings, set design, rehearsals, building unity, the energy that comes from live productions, and building relationships in the green room; I find all of this to be nothing less than magical. After my introduction to theater in high school, I took a shot with musical theater, and was cast as an actor in Guys and Dolls. That was real fun. No singing role however - a man's got to know his limit!"

Continuing, he stated, "As I became more involved in the theater, I then went to the East Bay Center for The Performing Arts. It was here that I directed one act, worked on various productions and received an award for my take on the role of El Rahim in Miguel Pinero "Short Eyes." Once I arrived at Shelton Studio I was cast as an actor to portray the role of Crooks in "Of Mice and Men". The production run for this production had a great response, so much so that it was extended. Upon arriving in Los Angeles I immediately was cast in the play "Love Supreme" as JC, (a John Coltrane adaptation). I have to admit there is nothing like theater. I love it."

On Golden's greatest accomplishment, he stated, "This is easy."

"My greatest accomplishment is my family. God has blessed me with a great family, as well as a great group of friends that stand by me at all times, and all of them define my focus of what is most valuable in life. As far as entertainment, and with anything in life, I believe and truly know that if you aspire to something, and don't quit, you will be presented with opportunities. It may not be when you want it or think you deserve it, but you must persevere. God is always on time."

One of John Thomas Golden's goals in 2021 is to wrap a Feature Film with a principal role. He tends to gravitate toward dramatic roles that explore the human condition, where the character is layered, flawed, and has redeeming qualities.

Stay tuned for much more inspiration from John Thomas Golden. To stay updated with his productions, follow this link: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2608269/.