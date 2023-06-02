AN EVENING WITH PATRICK STEWART Presented By The Wallis In Association With Film Independent, June 14

Event will be moderated By Jonathan Frakes.

Film @ The Wallis in association with Film Independent Presents An Evening With…Patrick Stewart, featuring a conversation with the iconic actor about his life and remarkable career spanning nearly seven decades moderated by actor/director Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Sir Patrick will rewind through his work spanning the stage and screen, offering stories about his early days in the industry, and his experiences on some of the most celebrated productions in history. He spent 27 years as a renowned actor with the famed Royal Shakespeare Company until the 1980s, when he moved to Los Angeles to star as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Emmy-winning "Star Trek" reboot, "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Sir Patrick has continued his long run as Captain Picard with his current show, "Star Trek: Picard," and continues to play his beloved X-Men character Professor Charles Xavier, most recently in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He is a three-time Olivier Award winner and a Tony Award nominee for his legendary stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film.

Frakes is best known for playing Cmdr. William T. Riker on “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” He made his directing debut with a “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episode, subsequently directing several other episodes of the series. He made his directorial film debut with Star Trek: First Contact, the highest-grossing Star Trek film to date. Frakes was also a cast member on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” and “Star Trek Enterprise.” 

Tickets, $35 ($25 for Wallis subscribers and Film Independent Members), are on sale now with a limit of two tickets per order. All ticket sales are final, no refunds or exchanges. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit Click Here.

The health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. Masks are optional, and proof of full COVID vaccination is no longer required; however, guests are welcome to wear masks in our spaces.

The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.




