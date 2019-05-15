AMERICAN STRANGER Heads to the Hollywood Fringe Fest

The story of three siblings, two of whom are learning to understand the third, who is transitioning from their brother to their sister, now known as Mary. After being rejected at home, and her girlfriend, Dionne, Mary is taken in by her sisters, Brooke and Janet; one who accepts her, the other doesn't. Mary tries to pursue her artistic aspirations by selling her paintings on the streets of Hollywood. There, she befriends a homeless man named Jake and a transgender woman named Shannon. Hollywood become their backdrop as Mary slowly begins to understand more about herself and her new world. However, one night she is confronted by an intolerant and violent passersby. Intolerance and rejection plagues Mary as America's growing cultural divide has made her a stranger in her own country. Opens June 8th at Studio C - 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA.

American Stranger features the acoustic versions of the songs of Laura Espinoza & Lunden Reign including the critically acclaimed songs: "Mary", "American Stranger" and "Hear Me".

Directed by: Miranda Miller, Stage-play and Music by: Laura Espinoza, Stage Manager: Corina Espinoza



Cast: Delia Rawdon, Mindy Milburn, Jacklyn Robinson, , Sabrina Richmond, Scooby Ducati & Bill Melrose



Where: STUDIO C, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA.



PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sat Jun 8 8:30P

Sun Jun 16 1:30P

Fri Jun 21 7:00P

Sun Jun 23 4:30P

Sun Jun 30 3:30P

TICKET PRICE: $15. https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6115?tab=tickets Admission 8+

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION TEAM:

LAURA ESPINOZA (Writer) is an acclaimed songwriter and 5x Emmy winning television producer. Along with writing the stage-play for American Stranger, she is also the music composer for the band Lunden Reign. Laura also hosts "The Rock Radio Show" every Tuesday & Thursday evenings on 99.1, KBU-FM, Malibu. She is a Grammy voting member and previously taught broadcast TV/Radio writing at USC's Annenberg School of Journalism. Laura is also an activist in LGBT community and was the creator/promoter of the famed transgender/lesbian nightclub "Club Shine".

MIRANDA MILLER (Director) is a professional piano, guitar, and vocal instructor. She has been involved in theatre since she was 3, from acting to directing, music directing, choreographing, and stage managing. Miranda has recorded and toured worldwide with bands including Cherri Bomb and Hey Violet as a keyboardist, guitarist, and vocalist.

Website: https://american-stranger.com





