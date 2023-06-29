AMERICAN MARIACHI Comes to Pacific Conservatory Theatre Next Month

An all-girl mariachi band? In the 70s when women can’t be mariachis? We’ll just see about that! American Mariachi is an uplifting comedy about family, the freedom to go after your dreams, and the music that unites us –– played live on stage! Playing in the Marian Theatre July 13th-29th and August 4th-27th in the Solvang Festival Theater.

American Mariachi is a big-hearted, music-filled story of family, traditions, and daring to dream big. Mariachi music, itself, is about 'familia, amor and tradición,' and American Mariachi is woven with those very themes: the powerful dynamics of family, the traditions we hold dear and those it may be time to reexamine, and Alzheimer's and the relationship between music and memory. The play has been described as a heartfelt and “vibrant ode to memory and music.” And that heart we feel in the play radiates from the characters, from the music itself, the mind and heart of playwright José Cruz González, and from the sense of community the play celebrates and fosters. American Mariachi has impacted audiences across the country from the Denver Theatre Center to The Old Globe Theatre of San Diego, to Arizona Theatre Company, South Coast Repertory, The Goodman Theatre in Chicago, Alabama Shakespeare, Cleveland Playhouse, Public Theatre of San Antonio, this coming season Alley Theatre in Houston… and now by you at the Pacific Conservatory Theatre.

Director Robert Ramirez says “I am thrilled to be back at PCPA and in my beloved homeland of California. The Central Coast has a unique and beautiful spirit and makes the perfect setting for this play. American Mariachi is a story about so many important things, including family, memory, and belonging. There is a distinctly feminist message in the play; it is a story of female empowerment where the young women in this play, Lucha and Boli, ignore the constraints of a male-dominated world and take charge of their lives and fates. It is also, at its core, a very Chicano story; a story of defiance and of claiming a place in a society where NO is the standard response. “

“In Mariachi there is joy, there is pain, there is longing and desire, there is tradition and an everlasting rallying cry. It will always be a part of me, no matter where I go or what I do. What a joy to tell this story now, here in my homeland and the place my heart will always live. I invite you to go on this adventure with Lucha and Boli; to find yourselves in this story, and to find this music in your hearts. Whether you are Mexican or not, the music will speak to you, as will this story where the bonds of family transcend all fear, pain, and sadness.” Says Ramirez.

The creative team includes Robert Ramirez as the Director, Cynthia Reifler Flores as the Music Director, Fabian Aguilar as the Costume Designer, Jennifer “Z” Zornow as the Lighting Designer, Josafath Reynoso as the Scenic Designer, Tony Angelini as the Sound Designer, Tim Hogan as the Properties Director, and Rebekah Carriere as the Stage Manager.

The cast includes resident artist Christen Celaya* as Lucha Morales, alumni Stephanie Roman as Hostensia “Boli” Pérez, alumni Natalie Mara as Isabel Campos/Ensemble, alumni Gisela Feied as Gabby Orozco/Ensemble, resident artist Marilet Martinez* as Soyla Reyna/Sister Manuela/Ensemble, guest artist Blanca Araceli as Amalia Morales/Doña Lola, and accompanying on stage will be a live mariachi band.

Bring the family and save! Get four tickets for $100* with the code FAMFUN. To purchase show tickets, please visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at (805) 922-8313. If you are interested in reviewing any shows, contact Yanelly Garcia Yanelly.garcia@pcpa.org.