AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Comes to Musical Theatre West

The joint’ll be jumpin’ this fall as Southern California’s premier theatre company, Musical Theatre West (MTW) presents Ain’t Misbehavin’ The Fats Waller Musical Show at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. Running select nights starting Friday, October 18th, audiences will journey back to the dynamic New York jazz scene of the 1920s and 1930s that celebrates the essence of the Harlem Renaissance and the black musicians whose unsurpassed talents illustrated the era’s cultural landscape. Tickets are on sale NOW, starting at $20 USD and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’ is an electrifying tribute to the countless jazz-era classics composed by the legendary Fats Waller,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “We’ve enlisted the expertise of dramaturg Antoine Lee to ensure both historical and cultural authenticity as we bring this inspiring production to life. It’s a celebration of the Harlem Renaissance’s rich cultural heritage, and what we’ve uncovered about this era resonates with all cultures and generations. We can’t wait to share it with theatergoers this October!”

Named after Waller’s iconic song “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” this production echoes the lively rhythms of Manhattan’s soulful nightlife. It pays tribute to the Black musical artists of the Harlem Renaissance, a time of flourishing creativity, cultural awareness, and ethnic pride. During this era, nightclubs like the Cotton Club and the Savoy Ballroom became playgrounds for high society, while Lenox Avenue dives were filled with piano players pounding out the new swing beat. Hailed as one of the most well-crafted revues of all time, this sassy and sultry show will have audiences jumpin’ and jivin’ to timeless classics like “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Joint is Jumpin’,” and “I’ve Got a Feeling I’m Falling.”

Garman adds, “The historical significance of Ain’t Misbehavin’ cannot be overstated—it brings to life an era that reshaped American culture.” In MTW’s production, audiences will experience the music as it was meant to be heard, with live instruments on stage, recreating the vibrant energy of Harlem’s jazz scene. “The presence of live musicians further immerses theatergoers in the era, providing an authentic, powerful connection to the sounds that defined the Harlem Renaissance. We are really excited to welcome audiences to this production.”

Musical Theatre West's production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ will premiere at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on select dates, October 18 - November 3, 2024, with a special ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, October 25, 2024. More details to be announced soon.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

