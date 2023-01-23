ACCEPTING ADINA Debuts February 15 At Open-Door Playhouse

In the play Accepting Adina, David and his stepson Arron are at odds over the placement of Arron's mother, Rebecca, in an assisted living facility due to the progression of her Alzheimer disease.

Aaron's grief over his wife's recent death is deepened now by his fear of losing his mother as her memory loss deepens, and he begs David to bring her home. He soon learns that David has other plans. In fact, David has accepted Rebecca's complete lack of recognition of their marriage so he's packing up their house with his plans to move on. How will this affect David's relationship with his son?

Leslie Dianne is the playwright. A graduate of CUNY, she is also a poet, novelist, and screenwriter. Her plays have been performed in New York at The American Theatre of Actors, The Raw Space, The Puerto Rican Traveling Theatre, and The Lamb's Theater.

Kim Hlavac directs Daamen Krall as David and Barry Papick as Aaron. Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form starting Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched in September 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, when playwrights had nowhere to produce their plays and actors were left without a creative outlet. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented over 80 new short and one-act plays, with no limit in sight.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Associate Producer, Laree Griffith, manages our website.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220453®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1