AAPI Community Night Announced For COLONIALISM IS TERRIBLE BUT PHO IS DELICIOUS

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced a special Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community Night for the Rolling World Premiere of Dustin H. Chinn's "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious," directed by the Chance's Executive Artistic Director Oánh Nguyễn.

Presented in association with media sponsor Viet Q Media and community partners Viet Creatives Collective, Viet Rainbow of Orange County, and Vietnamese American Arts & Letters Association (VAALA), the event starts at 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 15th at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. The event will start with a pre-show happy hour reception where audiences can enjoy discounted drinks and snacks while meeting local AAPI organizations.

After a performance of the biting new comedy "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious," there will be a hosted discussion with the artists and community partners. The evening will wrap up with a second happy hour where audiences can further mingle with the artists and AAPI organizations. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the vibrant AAPI culture that enriches much of our local community - the food we eat, the people we meet, and the region we call home.

EVENT SCHEDULE

7:00 p.m. - Arrive early to meet Community Organizations and enjoy Happy Hour Drinks

8:00 p.m. - Performance of "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious"

9:30 p.m. - Participate in a Post-show Discussion with Community Organizations & Cast

10:00 p.m. - Post-show Reception with 2nd Happy Hour Drinks

For more details about the event and to purchase tickets, visit ChanceTheater.com/aapi.