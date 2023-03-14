Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AAPI Community Night Announced For COLONIALISM IS TERRIBLE BUT PHO IS DELICIOUS

The event starts at 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 15th at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center.

Mar. 14, 2023  

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced a special Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Community Night for the Rolling World Premiere of Dustin H. Chinn's "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious," directed by the Chance's Executive Artistic Director Oánh Nguyễn.

Presented in association with media sponsor Viet Q Media and community partners Viet Creatives Collective, Viet Rainbow of Orange County, and Vietnamese American Arts & Letters Association (VAALA), the event starts at 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 15th at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. The event will start with a pre-show happy hour reception where audiences can enjoy discounted drinks and snacks while meeting local AAPI organizations.

After a performance of the biting new comedy "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious," there will be a hosted discussion with the artists and community partners. The evening will wrap up with a second happy hour where audiences can further mingle with the artists and AAPI organizations. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the vibrant AAPI culture that enriches much of our local community - the food we eat, the people we meet, and the region we call home.

EVENT SCHEDULE

  • 7:00 p.m. - Arrive early to meet Community Organizations and enjoy Happy Hour Drinks

  • 8:00 p.m. - Performance of "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious"

  • 9:30 p.m. - Participate in a Post-show Discussion with Community Organizations & Cast

  • 10:00 p.m. - Post-show Reception with 2nd Happy Hour Drinks

For more details about the event and to purchase tickets, visit ChanceTheater.com/aapi.




Interview: Director Paula Kelley On Neil Simons LITTLE ME Musical At Manhattan Beach Commu Photo
Interview: Director Paula Kelley On Neil Simon's LITTLE ME Musical At Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater
The soon-to-open production of the Neil Simon musical Little Me at Manhattan Beach Community Church Theater (MBCC), the longest running theater in the South Bay since 1956, is directed by Paula Kelley with choreography by Angela Asch. Originally scheduled to open in the Spring of 2020, I decided to speak with the director about the production’s three-year delay and how she envisions presenting a musical full of comic vignettes featuring such a large cast, especially since it was written specifically for Sid Caesar to play multiple roles as all the heroine’s husbands and lovers.
LA County High School For The Arts Presents 6th Annual FUTURE ARTISTS GALA Honoring v Josh Photo
LA County High School For The Arts Presents 6th Annual FUTURE ARTISTS GALA Honoring v Josh Groban and Channing Dungey
​​​​​​​LA County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), the number one arts high school in America, is hosting its 6th Annual Future Artists Gala on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the AVALON Hollywood, one of Hollywood's most historic landmarks, spotlighting special celebrity guests, exciting student performances, exclusive auction items from internationally renowned LACHSA artists, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, cocktails, delectable food, and much more!
TALES OF CLAMOR, A Surprising Hybrid Theatre/Circus Performance, Comes To USC On April 30 Photo
TALES OF CLAMOR, A Surprising Hybrid Theatre/Circus Performance, Comes To USC On April 30
Visions and Voices, the University of Southern California's premiere arts and humanities program, will present Tales of Clamor on Sunday, April 30, on campus at the Bing Theatre.
WHY WORRY? JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN! Opens April 30 At Santa Monica Playhouse Photo
WHY WORRY? JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN! Opens April 30 At Santa Monica Playhouse
Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun! world premiere engagement of a new comedy, written by Jerry Mayer and directed by Chris DeCarlo, has been announced at Santa Monica Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You


LA County High School For The Arts Presents 6th Annual FUTURE ARTISTS GALA Honoring v Josh Groban and Channing DungeyLA County High School For The Arts Presents 6th Annual FUTURE ARTISTS GALA Honoring v Josh Groban and Channing Dungey
March 13, 2023

​​​​​​​LA County High School for the Arts (LACHSA), the number one arts high school in America, is hosting its 6th Annual Future Artists Gala on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, at the AVALON Hollywood, one of Hollywood's most historic landmarks, spotlighting special celebrity guests, exciting student performances, exclusive auction items from internationally renowned LACHSA artists, once-in-a-lifetime experiences, cocktails, delectable food, and much more!
TALES OF CLAMOR, A Surprising Hybrid Theatre/Circus Performance, Comes To USC On April 30TALES OF CLAMOR, A Surprising Hybrid Theatre/Circus Performance, Comes To USC On April 30
March 13, 2023

Visions and Voices, the University of Southern California's premiere arts and humanities program, will present Tales of Clamor on Sunday, April 30, on campus at the Bing Theatre.
WHY WORRY? JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN! Opens April 30 At Santa Monica PlayhouseWHY WORRY? JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN! Opens April 30 At Santa Monica Playhouse
March 13, 2023

Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun! world premiere engagement of a new comedy, written by Jerry Mayer and directed by Chris DeCarlo, has been announced at Santa Monica Playhouse.
THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' & More Set for Laguna Playhouse 2023-2024 SeasonTHE ANGEL NEXT DOOR, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' & More Set for Laguna Playhouse 2023-2024 Season
March 13, 2023

Laguna Playhouse has announced its 2023-2024 Season of Shows featuring the new play The Angel Next Door, Ain't Misbehavin' and more. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Rodney King's Daughter Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992Photos: Rodney King's Daughter Lora Dene King Welcomes Black Out Night Audience to TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
March 12, 2023

Last night, Center Theatre Group hosted a Black Out Night performance of Anna Deavere Smith’s “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992.” Rodney King’s Daughter Lora Dene King gave a pre-show welcome, followed by a reception after the performance. Check out photos from the event here!
share