A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE Opens June 5th at the Broadwater Black Box

A Terrible Show for Terrible People, a unique show of physical comedy and a Hollywood Fringe Festival Selection, is set to come to the Broadwater Black Box. The show is created, produced, and performed by Bonnie He.

The show will have a preview on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Regular performances are set for Sunday, June 12 at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16 at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 22 at 9:30 p.m., and Friday, June 24 at 11:00 p.m. The Broadwater Black Box is located at 6322 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90038. Tickets are $12.00 and can be purchased at http://hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6450.

The show runs about 45 minutes and is suggested for audiences 13+ as it contains some suggestive content.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People is a unique entertainment, non-verbal (i.e., there are only two spoken words) physical comedy, with movement, dance, brief video clips, burlesque, some audience participation and some props. Prominent among the props are pickles. You and Dr. Freud may make of that what you will.

There is some innuendo and a bit of raunch (Refer to the show's title above.) Creator/performer Bonnie He elaborates: "Be delighted, be entertained, and maybe even be turned on, but also be warned: #TerribleShow is somewhat interactive. You're not just watching a show; you're participating in the destruction of common decency."

Bonnie He is an actor, improvisor and clown. She was in the short film The New Empress with Maggie Gyllenhaal and is on a Second City Hollywood house improv team. Her award-winning live show A Terrible Show for Terrible People won the Craziest Solo Show award at the inaugural Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival and has toured nationally in festivals such as Second City Hollywood's Diversity in Comedy Festival and The Brick's NY Clown Theatre Festival. A Terrible Show for Terrible People will be at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June, after winning the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship. Bonnie He is also the resident clowning instructor at Company of Angels, the oldest non-profit professional equity waiver theater in Los Angeles.

Follow Bonnie on Instagram @abonnielass and on Twitter @BonnieHe.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People is cabaret and vaudeville for the 21st Century.