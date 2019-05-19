A TERRIBLE SHOW FOR TERRIBLE PEOPLE Comes to the Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre

Physical comedian Bonnie He proves that you don't need words to be funny, as she takes the audience on a flirtatiously nonverbal journey from death to rebirth, opening a voyeuristic window into personal tragedy, triumph, and titillation at The Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre.

A Terrible Show for Terrible People performed to sold-out shows at the Hollywood Fringe Festival as a variety act featured in The Color Collective show. Dana Martin of Stage Raw said of one piece, Some of the evening's highlights include a hilarious, irreverent burlesque act performed by Bonnie He. At the NY Clown Theater Festival at The Brick in Brooklyn, Jim Moore of VaudeVisuals reviewed, Bonnie is wonderfully 'seductive' in a very comical way that garnered the audience's laughter. Terrible Show has also played to sold-out audiences at the Lyric Hyperion and at the Crazy Woke Asians Solo Performance Festival at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Her show is returning to The Second CIty Hollywood Studio Theatre after A Terrible Show for Terrible People was accepted into last year's Los Angeles Diversity in Comedy Festival.

Bonnie He is an actress, an improviser, a physical comedian, and clown. Her acting credits include a short film with Maggie Gyllenhaal called The New Empress. She is an improviser on the The Second City Hollywood Long Form House Ensemble, Excelsior!, and was a rotating clown act in Jetzo & Ithamar, a premium show at The Second City Hollywood. Bonnie is an LA native, and represented commercially by Pantheon Talent.

Bonnie will be performing A Terrible Show for Terrible People at The Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre, with curated opening acts. Note: Please be advised The Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre is located on the 2nd floor with stair access only.

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, May 22 @ 10pm

LOCATION: Second City Hollywood Studio Theatre

6560 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

TICKETS: $10 general / $1 Second City students

Online: https://www.secondcity.com/shows/hollywood/a-terrible-show-for-terrible-people/

Phone: 323-464-8542





