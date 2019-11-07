A Perfect Preface To The Holiday Season: Pacific Symphony And Pacific Chorale Celebrate With “Handel's Glorious Messiah”

Ring in the holiday season with the triumphant, annual celebration of Handel's beloved oratorio, "Messiah."

The sounds of reflection, renewal and joy reverberate through the concert hall as the united forces of Pacific Symphony and longtime artistic partner Pacific Chorale showcase the blazing trumpets, percussive power and iconic "Hallelujah!" in Handel's work.

This year, "Handel's Glorious Messiah" welcomes guest conductor and Pacific Chorale Artistic Director Dr. Robert Istad to the podium to lead the ensemble for an exhilarating night that will leave audiences singing, "Hallelujah!" Guest vocalists Elissa Johnston (soprano), Kate Maroney (mezzo-soprano), Derek Chester (tenor) and Paul Max Tipton (bass-baritone) join the stage as well for this holiday celebration.

This matinee performance of Handel's Messiah takes place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Doors open at 2 p.m. Single tickets start at $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.





