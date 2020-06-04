A Noise Within Updates FRIDAYS @ FIVE Programming

A Noise Within (ANW), California's acclaimed classical repertory theatre, has updated their schedule for Fridays @ Five virtual programming to include a new panel with director Gregg T. Daniel and the cast of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean on June 5 at 5pm.

The panel will feature a conversation exploring the power of August Wilson's work and how it may inform today's issues. The discussion will take place on A Noise Within's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/anoisewithin).



The next panel on June 12 will focus ANW's initiative Noise Now, hosted by Director of Cultural Programming Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx and Noise Now artists and partners. This event will feature Elmira Rahim of Elan Ensemble, Shivani Thakkar and Shalini Bathina of MKM Bollystars and Karole Forman of The Signal Hill Sandbox. They will discuss what goes into adapting classics for modern and diverse audiences. The Alice in Wonderland panel featuring the cast has been moved to June 26.



"Noise Now is an enhanced commitment to being of service to all audiences," said Muñoz-Proulx. "We strive to celebrate underrepresented populations, communities of color, young people, and all others not equitably represented in the theatre."



The Fridays @ Five panels will take place at 5pm and be available afterward on the official A Noise Within YouTube channel: (www.youtube.com/anoisewithin).



