A Noise Within Presents The Final Weekend Of August Wilson's SEVEN GUITARS

A Noise Within, California's acclaimed classic repertory theatre company will present its final weekend of August Wilson's American Century Cycle, Seven Guitars, directed by Gregg T. Daniel (he/him/his). According to ANW, theatre goers broke projected attendance numbers for this production and turned out in numbers on par with pre-covid productions.

Daniel previously directed ANW's production of Wilson's Gem of the Ocean, an LA Times Critic's Choice, for the theatre's 2019-2020 season. ANW Marketing Director, Eric Pargac (he/him/his) said, "We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to the theatre again. With the pandemic, we went in with conservative numbers concerning attendance. But as of today, even with our strict covid and social distancing procedures, we anticipate Seven Guitars will yield attendance numbers equivalent to Gem of the Ocean, which was presented pre-covid." Seven Guitars is on stage now through Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Single ticket prices for Seven Guitars start at $25 and are available at anoisewithin.org, by phone at 626-356-3121, and at the box office located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd in Pasadena, Calif.