A Noise Within Announces 30th Season: THEY SHATTERED THE CHRYSALIS

A Noise Within, the acclaimed classic repertory theatre company, has announced its 2021-2022, 30th Anniversary Season with the theme THEY SHATTERED THE CHRYSALIS.

A Noise Within's current season subscribers, donors, and patrons were invited to hear the news first in an exclusive online announcement last week. Season pass holders and new subscribers now have the opportunity to access priority seating. Single tickets will go on sale to the public on July 13, 2021.



"The world is in the midst of extraordinary change," said ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, "a year of Covid-19; a time of greater awareness of systemic racism, and of confronting violence against people of color; a more aggressive push for women's and LGBTQ+ rights; and more. The world we once inhabited is shattering. Each of the productions in the 2021-22, 30th Anniversary Season is a passionate examination of seismic shifts in reality and how special individuals summon extraordinary courage to meet these changes head-on."

A Noise Within's shattering new season begins in the fall with Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare's rendition of An Iliad (September 12 - October 3, 2021) directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. The Spring 2021 filmed production returns live to the stage with alternating performances from Deborah Strang and Geoff Elliott. An Iliad will be followed by another chapter of August Wilson's 10-play American Century Cycle, the blues opera Seven Guitars (October 17 - November 14, 2021).

Bursting with musical lyricism and courage, Wilson's Pulitzer-nominated play richly captures the spirit and heritage of African Americans in the 20th Century. Seven Guitars will be directed by Gregg T. Daniel, director of LA Times Critic's Choice Gem of the Ocean at ANW in 2019 and a recipient of the 2016 NAACP Best Director award for the International City Theatre's production of Fences.

The Holiday Season brings back Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol (December 2 - 23, 2021) directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott. This timeless classic takes to the stage once more with an all-new musical score by Resident Artist Robert Oriol.

The new year will begin with William Shakespeare's bittersweet comedy All's Well That Ends Well (February 6 - March 6, 2022). Directed by Nike Doukas, the rarely seen classic celebrates a young woman as she breaks the man-made chrysalis to follow her heart. Next, Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize-winning Anna in the Tropics (March 20 - April 17, 2022), intertwines ritual, tradition, and raw sensuality in the working community of a Cuban-American cigar factory in 1920s Tampa, Florida. Anna in the Tropics will be directed by Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, Director of Cultural Programming at ANW.

Finally, A Noise Within will conclude its triumphant return to the live stage with Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses (May 8 - June 5, 2022) directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott. Mary Zimmerman (author of ANW's award-winning Argonautika) creates this Tony Award-nominated masterpiece, based on the Myths of Ovid. Be mesmerized with tales of Midas, Orpheus, Aphrodite, and more in a whimsical and heartbreaking meditation on the joys and perils of being human.

ANW Producing Artistic Directors Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott conclude, "Change can be joyful or heartbreaking. Change is inevitable. Change is necessary. Change is here! Join us as we celebrate protagonists who each 'Shattered the Chrysalis.'"

To become a season pass holder, visit https://www.anoisewithin.org/21-22-subscriptions/ or email the Box Office at boxoffice@anoisewithin.org or leave a message at 626-356-3121. A Noise Within's Box Office is located at 3352 East Foothill Blvd., just north of the Madre Street exit off Interstate 210, in Pasadena, Calif.