A LITTLE NEW MUSIC's SPOTLIGHT SERIES Presents David Mallamud

With much anticipation, THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will return to "spotlight" the music of multi-talented composer/lyricist David Mallamud on January 19th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett.

Mallamud, who has been a featured writer in two ALNM concerts, will look back at our archives as well as presenting a new work for our viewers. Join the conversation live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

David Mallamud is a MacDowell Fellow and a Dramatist Guild Fellow. He has received various awards including a Charles Ives Scholarship from The American Academy of Arts and Letters and two ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Awards. His credits include: Dr. Seuss'S THE SNEETCHES: THE MUSICAL, book and lyrics by Philip Dawkins (Children's Theatre Company, Minneapolis); several projects with Mike Mills (of R.E.M. fame) including arrangements and additional music for Mike's violin concerto (performances by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, The Buffalo Philharmonic, and The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestras, among others, Robert McDuffie, Soloist) and, with Mills, arrangements and orchestrations for A NIGHT OF GEORGIA MUSIC, which premiered at Symphony Hall in Atlanta and included Chuck Leavell (keyboardist and de facto Musical director for The Rolling Stones); FLIGHT SCHOOL: THE MUSICAL (lyrics by Joshua Cohen, book by Cara Lustik) which had several Off-Broadway runs, toured China, and had two US tours; nine song cycles for Dogs of Desire; his CD, The Wild & Whimsical Worlds of David Mallamud (Broadway Records), won a Broadway World Album Award for Best New Compilation. Mallamud's concert works have been performed by the Albany, Harrisburg, and New World Symphonies, among others. He is currently working on projects with Nathan Christensen, Thomas Caruso, Peter Kellogg, and Jordan Mann. davidmallamud.com

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (The Mad Ones); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, "A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time." For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.