A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Next Month

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced a new take on, A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens. Set in London, 1843, the hour-long production will run weekends from December 2 to 18. An ensemble of ten actors will play multiple roles in a swiftly miraculous journey through the past, present, and future. SPTW Artistic Director and co-founder, Sally Smythe, co-directs with Schuyler Mastain.

The story, initially a pamphlet titled, An Appeal to the People of England on behalf of the Poor Man's Child, was written with a powerful message that dealt with two of Dicken's favorite themes: social injustice and poverty. This tale is the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge and the re-birth of the child within him. After reading this Christmas ghost story the poet Thomas Hood wrote; "If Christmas, with its ancient and hospitable customs, its social and charitable observances, were in danger of decay, this is the story that would give them a new lease."

The cast includes: Robert Cesario ("Curb Your Enthusiasm") as Ebeneezer Scrooge, Sally Smythe (ACT's Loot) as Marley's Ghost/Sally Cratchit, Kila Packett ("NCIS:Hawaii") as Bob Cratchit/Fezziwig, Tavis L. Baker (Theatricum's Coriolanus) as Fred/Old Joe, Grace Hawthorn (SPTW's Our Country's Good) as Belle/Mary, Michaela Ivey (SPTW's Our Country's Good) as Ghost of Christmas Past/Mrs. Cratchit, Daisy Donohue (Snuff Queen) as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig, Joey Major (SPTW's Our Country's Good) as Ghost of Christmas Future/Young Scrooge, Oona B. Cassell and Alice Marie as Belinda Cratchit, and G. Livius Rajan as Tiny Tim.

Lighting design: Leigh Allen. Sound design: Nick Foran. Stage Manager: Amy Rowell.

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop is located at 1507 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030.

Performances run Fridays December 2,9,16 at 7pm. Saturdays December 3,10,17 at 5pm. Sundays December 4, 11,18 at 5pm. Ticket information can be found on their website: www.SouthPasadenaTheatreWorkshop.com.