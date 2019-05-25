A CABARET LINE, A Two Night Only Fundraiser For The Group Rep, Comes to Lonny Chapman Theatre

The Group Rep presents A Cabaret Line, a Two Night Only! fun fundraiser cabaret show, directed and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, with music direction by Richard Allen, produced by Doug Haverty, June 11 and June 12 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre in North Hollywood, California.

A Cabaret Line features songs from The Great American Songbook, classic musical theatre, and rare songs from legendary flop shows performed in cabaret style by members of the Group Rep and special musical theatre guests including Kay Cole (original cast member Broadway's A Chorus Line).

The cast of performers includes Bix Barnaba, Daniel Bellusci, Paul Cady, Kay Cole, Jennifer Collins, Kathleen Delaney, Alexa Giraudon, Belinda Howell, Brad Kahn, Peyton Kirkner, Helen O'Brien, Lloyd Pedersen, Hartley Powers, Judy Rosenfeld, Savannah Schoenecker, Kristin Towers-Rowles, Harley Walker, Janet Wood, and Robert Yacko. Talent subject to change.

Proceeds from this fundraising event will benefit the Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, a non-profit organization,now in its 45th Season, which has produced well over 300 plays including more than 70 World Premieres.

Performances are Tuesday, June 11 at 8:00 pm and Wednesday, June 12 at 8:00pm. Running time is 1 hour, 45 minutes (includes one intermission). A dessert buffet for audience members will follow each performance. Tickets are $25.00. To purchase tickets or for more information please visit www.thegrouprep.com or call (818) 763-5990. The Lonny Chapman Theatre is located at 10900 Burbank Boulevard in North Hollywood, 91601 at the edge of the NoHo Theatre & Arts District. The Lonny Chapman Theatre - Main Stage is wheelchair accessible. AC/Heat.





