Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographers

The event will take place JANUARY 12 through FEBRUARY 18.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 2 Review: INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 3 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre
Review: ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US at Mark Taper Forum Photo 4 Review: ALEX EDELMAN'S JUST FOR US at Mark Taper Forum

7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographers Odyssey Theatre Ensemble returns with its annual six-week celebration of contemporary dance that has established the company's unique “Dance at the Odyssey” festival, curated by series co-founder Barbara Mueller-Wittmann, as the go-to place to view new work by cutting edge companies and choreographers.


The event will take place JANUARY 12 through FEBRUARY 18.

• Jan. 12 through Jan. 14 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with a pre-show open studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. with a pre-show open studio from 12:30-1:30 p.m.; a discussion follows each of the performances):
We Are Destroying Ourselves: A Dance Wrecking, choreographed by Rebecca Pappas
Three evenings, three different “dance wreckings.” Each night, an invited artist dismantles, remakes and shares a volume of “my body as the topic of coming around again” by choreographer Rebecca Pappas. Can destruction be an act of care?

• Jan. 19 through Jan. 21  (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):
World premiere of Archetype, featuring choreography by Lily Chumas, Sadie Guthrie, Mekinna Knight, Nia Mason, Iyana Monet, Robby Olmos, Madi Ostratch and Olivia Vannucci.
What do Jung's theories about archetypes in human behavior and the discography of Sinéad O'Connor have in common? Director/choreographer Lily Chumas explores the various stages of life as she follows a central figure from pre-conception, to childhood, through adulthood and beyond in this redevelopment of her dance film, Red Football.

• Jan. 26 through Jan. 28 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):
México City's Punto de Inflexión in 3x3
Three pieces, three reflections. Mexican dance company Punto de Inflexión, directed by Stephanie García, exposes feminine and deep human emotions in downcast (2021), dealing with the duality that inhabits human experience; Incandescent, a solo work about the complex imbalance life shows us from time to time; and Abrirse el Cuerpo (2022), a reflection on the ongoing creative investigation of gender violence and identities not aligned with the colonial project. Presented with the support of the Sistema de Apoyos a la Creación y Proyectos Culturales of Mexico.

• Feb. 2 through Feb. 4: (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):
Goblin Party in the world premiere of Nomad, directed and conceived by Hyoin Jun with choreography by Jun, Mizuki Sako and Tulsi Shah
An imaginative nomadic tribe travels, explores, and performs a way of living of their own way.

• Feb. 9 through Feb. 11: (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):
how i became kinder, and kinder
With music by Robert Gaar, Lucy Liyou and her own devised score, choreographer Azuki Umeda and seven dancers unravel an exploration of sounds that unify meaning in movement. (Content advisory: the sound score includes explicit language.)

• Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):
Galiana&Nikolchev's The Useless Room presents the world premiere of The Un(Double), adapted by Anthony Nikolchev from The Double by Fyodor Dostoevsky and various court transcripts, and featuring choreography by Lukasz Przytarski, Anthony Nikolchev and Gema Galiana.
Why can individual free will be devastating to self and society? Dostoevsky's first published novella serves as the backbone of this physical dance/theater piece that seeks to unravel the heroic narratives that drive an individual's life journey and the devastation when that projection of self is not met.

Event Details: 

WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING:
Free parking in on-site lot

TICKET PRICE:
$25


HOW:
Click Here
(310) 477-2055 ext. 7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographers


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles Photo
Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles

The 8th annual Young Entertainer Awards (YEA) will take place on Sunday, December 3, at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. Proceeds from tax-deductible ticket sales and donations will support scholarships for young people seeking to pursue careers in entertainment.

2
Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again Photo
Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again

Broadway legend Audra McDonald returns to LA Opera backed by the LA Opera Orchestra and her four-piece ensemble (led by musical director Andy Einhorn) December 2, 2023. Be prepared to experience the stunning vocals of six-time Tony winner singing her expansive Broadway and opera repertoire filling the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The busy mom found some time between her touring engagements to chat with me on the phone.

3
A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS Comes to the Laguna Playhouse Next Week Photo
A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS Comes to the Laguna Playhouse Next Week

Laguna Playhouse presents A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, musical direction by Andy Street, and choreography by Becca Sweitzer.

4
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On Monday, December 4 Photo
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room On Monday, December 4

Clayton Farris and Laura Schein host the MUSI-CAL concert featuring selections from four cutting-edge musicals. This event showcases the development of new musicals and supports Southern California music creators. Join us for a night of creativity and innovation!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Santa Claus Conquers the Martians: The Greatest Story Every Told in Los Angeles Santa Claus Conquers the Martians: The Greatest Story Every Told
Sherry Theater (12/01-12/17)
Girl From the North Country in Los Angeles Girl From the North Country
Pantages Theatre (5/14-6/02)
La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin in Los Angeles La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels (12/01-12/02)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
Summer Session With The Bones Brigade in Los Angeles Summer Session With The Bones Brigade
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/06-12/17)
All's Well That Ends Well in Los Angeles All's Well That Ends Well
The Porters of Hellsgate (11/17-12/03)
Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
Dorado Schmitt & Sons Samson and Amati - Django Festival Allstars in Los Angeles Dorado Schmitt & Sons Samson and Amati - Django Festival Allstars
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (11/30-11/30)
Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating in Los Angeles Inherit the Wind - Courtroom Seating
Pasadena Playhouse (11/01-12/03)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You