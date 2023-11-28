7th Annual DANCE AT THE ODYSSEY Festival to Offer Cutting Edge Companies And Choreographers

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble returns with its annual six-week celebration of contemporary dance that has established the company's unique “Dance at the Odyssey” festival, curated by series co-founder Barbara Mueller-Wittmann, as the go-to place to view new work by cutting edge companies and choreographers.





The event will take place JANUARY 12 through FEBRUARY 18.



• Jan. 12 through Jan. 14 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with a pre-show open studio from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m. with a pre-show open studio from 12:30-1:30 p.m.; a discussion follows each of the performances):

We Are Destroying Ourselves: A Dance Wrecking, choreographed by Rebecca Pappas

Three evenings, three different “dance wreckings.” Each night, an invited artist dismantles, remakes and shares a volume of “my body as the topic of coming around again” by choreographer Rebecca Pappas. Can destruction be an act of care?



• Jan. 19 through Jan. 21 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):

World premiere of Archetype, featuring choreography by Lily Chumas, Sadie Guthrie, Mekinna Knight, Nia Mason, Iyana Monet, Robby Olmos, Madi Ostratch and Olivia Vannucci.

What do Jung's theories about archetypes in human behavior and the discography of Sinéad O'Connor have in common? Director/choreographer Lily Chumas explores the various stages of life as she follows a central figure from pre-conception, to childhood, through adulthood and beyond in this redevelopment of her dance film, Red Football.



• Jan. 26 through Jan. 28 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):

México City's Punto de Inflexión in 3x3

Three pieces, three reflections. Mexican dance company Punto de Inflexión, directed by Stephanie García, exposes feminine and deep human emotions in downcast (2021), dealing with the duality that inhabits human experience; Incandescent, a solo work about the complex imbalance life shows us from time to time; and Abrirse el Cuerpo (2022), a reflection on the ongoing creative investigation of gender violence and identities not aligned with the colonial project. Presented with the support of the Sistema de Apoyos a la Creación y Proyectos Culturales of Mexico.



• Feb. 2 through Feb. 4: (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):

Goblin Party in the world premiere of Nomad, directed and conceived by Hyoin Jun with choreography by Jun, Mizuki Sako and Tulsi Shah

An imaginative nomadic tribe travels, explores, and performs a way of living of their own way.



• Feb. 9 through Feb. 11: (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):

how i became kinder, and kinder

With music by Robert Gaar, Lucy Liyou and her own devised score, choreographer Azuki Umeda and seven dancers unravel an exploration of sounds that unify meaning in movement. (Content advisory: the sound score includes explicit language.)



• Feb. 16 through Feb. 18 (Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.):

Galiana&Nikolchev's The Useless Room presents the world premiere of The Un(Double), adapted by Anthony Nikolchev from The Double by Fyodor Dostoevsky and various court transcripts, and featuring choreography by Lukasz Przytarski, Anthony Nikolchev and Gema Galiana.

Why can individual free will be devastating to self and society? Dostoevsky's first published novella serves as the backbone of this physical dance/theater piece that seeks to unravel the heroic narratives that drive an individual's life journey and the devastation when that projection of self is not met.

Event Details:



WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025



PARKING:

Free parking in on-site lot



TICKET PRICE:

$25





HOW:

Click Here

(310) 477-2055 ext.