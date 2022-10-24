63rd Annual L.A. COUNTY HOLIDAY CELEBRATION to Take Place in Person and at Home on Christmas Eve
The event will feature over 20 music ensembles, choirs and dance companies from the many neighborhoods and cultures that make up L.A.
The Emmy Award-winning L.A. County Holiday Celebration, a one-of-a-kind, free holiday spectacular that has been a Los Angeles holiday tradition since 1959, will once again spread joy to thousands of Angelenos on Christmas Eve. Delighting both the in-person audience at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and an at-home audience watching the live broadcast on TV, the 63rd annual event will feature over 20 music ensembles, choirs and dance companies from the many neighborhoods and cultures that make up L.A.
Those who can't make it to The Music Center on Dec. 24 will be able to watch the event live on PBS SoCal or stream it online, with an encore broadcast later in the evening, and KCET will rebroadcast it that evening and again on Christmas Day. Tickets to the in-person event are free and available on a first-come, first-seated basis.
PERFORMANCE DETAILS:
WHEN:
• In-person event: Saturday, Dec. 24 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
• A live broadcast of the show airs on PBS SoCal on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
• Live streaming at pbssocal.org and kcet.org and on the free PBS app
• An encore broadcast will air on PBS SoCal on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.
• Two encore broadcasts will air on KCET: on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 25 at 6 p.m.
WHO:
• Performing artists from across Los Angeles County
• Sponsored by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
• A presentation of The Music Center produced in association with CDK Productions
• Live telecast, streaming and encore broadcast on PBS SoCal; streaming and encore broadcasts at KCET
WHERE:
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
ADMISSION:
FREE
OTHER
While The Music Center strongly encourages vaccines/boosters and the use of masks, they are no longer required to attend performances in its theaters.
HOW:
Information hotline: (213) 972-3099 or HolidayCelebration.org
October 24, 2022
