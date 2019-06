5-Star Theatricals Presents WEST SIDE STORY

Set on the streets of 1950s New York City, WEST SIDE STORY is a gripping, modern rendition of Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. Tony and Maria are young lovers in a forbidden relationship, caught in a web of intolerance and vengeance that threatens to tear them apart. Since debuting on Broadway in 1957, WEST SIDE STORY has become one of the most beloved and riveting musicals in theater history. With music by Leonard Bernstein , lyrics by Stephen Sondheim , this unforgettable production spins a story of star-crossed love, clashing cultures and the heartache of vengeance.