5-Star Theatricals Presents WEST SIDE STORY

5- STAR THEATRICALS concludes its 2018-2019 season with one of the legendary love stories of the musical theatre, WEST SIDE STORY, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, musical direction by Jeff Rizzo, choreography by Karl Warden and directed by Larry Raben. WEST SIDE STORY opens on Friday, July 26, 2019 and runs through Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Set on the streets of 1950s New York City, WEST SIDE STORY is a gripping, modern rendition of Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. Tony and Maria are young lovers in a forbidden relationship, caught in a web of intolerance and vengeance that threatens to tear them apart. Since debuting on Broadway in 1957, WEST SIDE STORY has become one of the most beloved and riveting musicals in theater history. With music by Leonard Bernstein , lyrics by Stephen Sondheim , this unforgettable production spins a story of star-crossed love, clashing cultures and the heartache of vengeance. "We close our season with this masterwork of the musical theatre," says 5-Star Theatricals Artistic Director, Patrick Cassidy . "To have this exceptional creative team led by Larry Raben Karl Warden and Jeff Rizzo and a remarkable cast and ensemble of actors and dancers, this will be a truly unforgettable WEST SIDE STORY."





