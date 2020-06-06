5-Star Theatricals Announces 5-STAR AT HOME Series of Workshops and Talkbacks, Featuring Beth Malone, Barrett Foa, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced a series of workshops and talk backs featuring some of the stars and creative teams from 5-Star's archives of fantastic productions. Guests will include BETH MALONE (Tony Nominee for Best Actress in a Musical- Fun Home), BRAD ELLIS (Musical Director on "Glee"), LINSDSAY HEATHER PEARCE (current Elphaba in Broadway's Wicked), BARRETT FOA (NCIS: LA) and others.

All are open to the public and can be accessed via ZOOM on the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/94561699474?pwd=dmg5TjRQdVdCNW9pakZKaHR4OW9tdz09

Meeting ID: 945 6169 9474

Password: 5StarZoom

MONDAY, JUNE 8th - 5-7 PM

FREE MUSICAL THEATER TECHNIQUE MASTER CLASS!

Musical director, BRAD ELLIS (GLEE, Matthew Morrison's MD...) joins 5-Star's Casting Director, TAL FOX.

Come prepared with a memorized short musical theater song (under 3 minutes) and an accompaniment track on another device. Performers will be chosen at random during the class.



THURSDAY, JUNE 11th - 4-5 PM

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CHOREOGRAPHY & TALK BACK



Sensational choreographer, CHERYL BAXTER leads a dance class teaching choreography from 5-Star's production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!



5:15-6PM A REUNION OF THE BELLES (of Beauty and the Beast)!

We're bringing together Anneliese van der Pol (closing Belle on Broadway, Disney's Raven's Home/That's So Raven), Sarah Uriarte Berry (1st replacement Belle on Broadway), Kim Huber (1st Belle in Broadway National Tour), and Yvette Lawrence (1st replacement Belle in Los Angeles). Join the creative team and cast members of our production in a reunion and discussion the show and the current state of theater!

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 - IT'S A "MARVELOUS" DAY!



4-5PM - Barrett Foa (Series Regular on NCIS: LA and Broadway: Mamma Mia, 25th Annual... Spelling Bee, Avenue Q) joins 5-Star's Casting Director, Tal Fox, in a conversation about his career and experiences.



5:15-6PM- We're reuniting with 5-Star Theatrical's cast of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES and the creator/director of the show, ROGER BEAN! The Cast includes: BETH MALONE (Tony Nominee for Best Actress in a Musical- FUN HOME), MISTY COTTON, BETS MALONE, DARCIE ROBERTS and LESLIE SPENCER.

