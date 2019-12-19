4x Grammy Award-Winning Bass Virtuoso & Film Composer Stanley Clarke Returns To The Broad Stage!

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage is proud to present the return of four-time GRAMMY Award-winning bass virtuoso Stanley Clarke to his Santa Monica home for a third consecutive year on Saturday, January 18 at 7:30pm for an evening of trailblazing jazz fusion.

Hailed as "the king of Funk 'n' Roll" by the LA Herald Examiner, Clarke has attained "living legend" status during his over 40-year career. A virtuoso on both the acoustic and electric bass, he will be joined by a band of all-star musicians along with the renowned The Lyris Quartet.

With over 40 recorded albums, Clarke's creativity has been recognized and rewarded in every way imaginable. Clarke was Rolling Stone's first "Jazzman of the Year" and won the 2011 Best Contemporary Jazz Album GRAMMY Award for The Stanley Clarke Band. Clarke also co-founded the seminal fusion group, Return to Forever, with Chick Corea and Lenny White. In 2012 Return to Forever won both a GRAMMY Award and Latin GRAMMY for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Forever.

Clarke's latest album, The Message, was release on June 29, 2018 on Mack Avenue Records. It's a vision of fusion and funk, breakbeats and bass-interpreted cello suites with a little help from friends like rapper/beatboxer Doug E. Fresh and trumpeter Mark Isham . Backed by a young versatile band and a collection of tunes written in the midst of a tumultuous tour of Europe.

"I'm very excited about our work on this album. I wanted to include some of my band members' contributions and the result is an album that is funky, melodic, musical, contemporary and fresh with a rich multi-genre influence," Clarke commented. "The guys in this band are consummate young musicians with musical spirits that are very old."

Stanley Clarke is also an accomplished film composer and recently worked on the original score for the critically acclaimed documentary, Halston. Halston Director Frédéric Tcheng said, "The music that Stanley composed captures brilliantly the epic sweep of Halston's career and the enigmatic aura of his persona, elusive yet intimate, a true American Giant." Other projects have included Academy Award-nominated Boyz n The Hood, the Tina Turner biopic What's Love Got To Do With It, and The Transporter.

Clarke has said of mastering the bass, "In elementary school I didn't want to walk around carrying those large instruments so I chose the bass. It was a difficult instrument to learn. It always had a sense of uniqueness because no one picked it out. I wanted more than anything to get this thing to sound like music."

Stanley Clarke has been honored with the highly prestigious Miles Davis Award at the Montreal Jazz Festival for his entire body of work.





