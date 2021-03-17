4th Annual Garry Marshall Theatre New Works Festival Seeks Submissions

Garry Marshall Theatre (GMT) is now accepting submissions for its fourth annual New Works Festival to be held virtually September 24-26, 2021.

The 2021 GMT New Works Festival will present five finalist playwrights in livestream virtual readings. Each script will be paired with Los Angeles actors and directors collaborating with the playwrights in their development process. GMT Producer, Joseph Leo Bwarie welcomes back Festival producers Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx and Kimberly Arnold.

Playwrights can visit www.garrymarshalltheatre.org to find submission guidelines and all requirements for participation.

Garry Marshall Theatre's mission is to present innovative performances, offer educational opportunities, and champion connection through storytelling. With this in mind, GMT is entering its fourth New Works Festival with a focus on new work that is uniquely theatrical. Festival producers are increasingly interested in diverse new work that reflects an original concept or theme, and characters whose language expresses their individual worldview.

GMT 2021 New Works Festival will employ a 'blinded' submission and review process to select its five finalists. GMT is accepting full-length plays that reflect a complete evening of theatre, with requiring no more than six actors (doubling is permitted if clearly indicated in the script). Eligible plays should not have received a past professional production. Script submissions require a $20 fee that supports the festival submission and review process. Finalist playwrights will receive a small honorarium.