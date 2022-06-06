30th Annual American Indian Arts Marketplace Returns To Griffith Park, June 11- 12

After a two-year break the popular American Indian Arts Marketplace returns to Griffith Park for the 30th year. On June 11th and 12th, the Autry Museum will offer an opportunity to meet local artists and purchase art directly from multiple generations of Native American artists who hail from tribes across North America. Over 100 elite artists will be selling some of the best of Native American jewelry, Pueblo pottery, sculpture, carving, basketry, and beadwork. The market will be largely outdoors, and tickets will include admission to the Autry Museum.

Functional works of art created by Native peoples have long been appreciated for their craftsmanship and beauty. Contemporary Native artists continue to innovate on tradition, exploring what it means to be a Native American in contemporary American society, creating works that are innovative and modern, as well as works that honor tribal traditions and cultures.

Admission to the museum is included with the ticket price, where you will find Autry collection pieces on display from artists like Tony Abeyta (Navajo), Courtney Leonard (Shinnecock), Wendy Red Star (Apsáalooke), Mateo Romero (Cochiti Pueblo), Rose B. Simpson (Santa Clara Pueblo), and Preston Singletary (Tlingit). The Autry's vast collection also includes historic textiles, basketry, and beadwork.

Festival attendees will have an opportunity to meet artists and culture bearers from California-based Tribes, including the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe indigenous to the Los Angeles basin. In the afternoon, attendees will be treated to the hoop dancing skills of Terry Goedel and family, and experience pow wow dancing and drumming with the Wild Horse Native American Association. A longtime partner, the Association was formed to give urban Native American Youth in the Los Angeles area an opportunity to learn about traditional values like drumming, singing, and dancing.

Festival admission also includes screenings from the 2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour, featuring a 90-minute program of five short films directed by Indigenous filmmakers selected from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. Attendees can also listen in to live readings of two new plays that are currently in development. After the readings, stay for a conversation with the playwrights, dramaturgs, and Native Voices Artistic Director DeLanna Studi. Lastly, the Wild Horse Cafe will be back with their popular fry bread tacos for sale.