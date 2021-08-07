2Cents Theatre Group to Premiere GATSBY an IMMERSIVE ILLUMINATION at the Hollywood Fringe

2Cents Theatre's immersive offshoot Loose Change has announced a new outdoor/indoor immersive experience - GATSBY an Immersive Illumination - and are premiering Chapter One: East Egg for the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The show will feature eighteen performances during the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival running from August 13th-August 28th, 2021 at The Anthony Mendl Workshop located at 905 Cole Ave in Los Angeles.

In this first installment of the new episodic series, you are invited to visit Tom and Daisy Buchanan's home in East Egg, two old friends whom you scarcely know at all. Experience The Great Gatsby in a 21st century light in this new episodic immersive experience that begs the question, is the American Dream really attainable by all? Join Nick on a journey back through his memories to better understand the tragedy of Jay Gatsby amidst the realities of wealth disparity and class struggles in America. Featuring an original score played by live musicians, GATSBY an Immersive Illumination is a dark ride-style immersive experience and includes light fare and non-alcoholic beverages.

GATSBY an Immersive Illumination is an outdoor immersive experience. All shows will be live in-person, not streamed. For all in-person performances at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, patrons will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Food and drink will be offered free of charge with each ticket.

Director Kristen Boulé (HFF Best Immersive Unreal City (2018), Vote for MURDER (2019)) is the artistic director and a co-founder of 2Cents Theatre Group. A multi-award-winning producer and director, her work spans a range of traditional narrative, musical theatre, and immersive experiences. She recently made made her off-Broadway producing debut with Bill Posley's The Day I Became Black. She produces 2Cents Theatre Group's annual Acting Out INK Fest, a three-day festival of female playwrights. She also manages the 2Cents Carolers who sing for homeless organizations, youth shelters, and supportive housing facilities every holiday season.

Producer Tiffany Asta (HFF Best Immersive for Unreal City (2018), Vote for MURDER (2019)) is the Literary Manager for 2Cents Theatre Group. Originally from Oklahoma City, she received her undergraduate degree from Oklahoma State University. Last year, she graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London with her MA in Theatre Criticism and Dramaturgy. While in London, she was a guest reviewer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and also had an English translation she adapted performed by a well-known theatre in Paris.

The creative team also includes composer Michael Teoli, production designer Madylin Sweeten, costume designer Jennifer DeRosa, and technical director Nick Foran.

The cast of GATSBY an Immersive Illumination includes Bill Posley, Sarah Schulte, Colin Wilkie, Ren Montoro, Chris Lanehart, and Sam Sheeks.