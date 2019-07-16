23rd Annual World Championships of Performing Arts 2019 Finals To Take Place This Friday

The 23rd Annual World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2019 Finals Show is Friday, July 19th with a Pre-show at 6:30 PM, followed by the 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM live show/webcast, at the Terrace Theater - Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E Ocean BL, Long Beach, CA 90802.

The WCOPA 2019 Finals Show brings together the best singers, dancers, actors, models, instrumentalists and variety artists from more than 60 countries. Hundreds of performers vie for the championship crowns, industry recognition and share in more than half a million dollars in scholarships and prizes!

Guest performance by JNS, the first Filipino Dance Group to compete in the finals of America's Got Talent! and WCOPA 2010 Gold Medal Champion vocalist from Malaysia Cheryl K who went on to sing the song "Money" in the hit movie "Crazy Rich Asians"... will perform.

Talent subject to change. Appropriate for Ages 5 and up. Tickets are $125 for Orchestra Seating. $35 Balcony Seating is available for California residents only at https://wcopafinals2019.brownpapertickets.comwith a limited amount of balcony tickets on goldstar.com. Tickets available for purchase online and at the door. Check-in starts at 5:30 pm. General Admission Seating - Balcony levels. Balcony Patrons must bring Ticket Confirmation and their California ID. Patrons must be seated by 6:30 pm. NO LATE SEATING.

For More About Wcopa 2019: www.wcopa.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You