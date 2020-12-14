23 Theaters Sign on to Present ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL

The Producers of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL announced today that 23 theaters across the country have signed on to present the streaming production this holiday season. Following its 2019 Chicago World Premiere run, the team pivoted to create a virtual production for safe family viewing at home while theaters are closed. Represented by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, the virtual production features the recorded opening night performance from the Premiere as well as additional holiday music.

"As it became clear theaters would not be opening for live performances, we looked at our limited options," said Producer Ed Tracy. "We had a great quality archival video of the opening night performance and started thinking about how we might be able to use it." He added, "not wanting to miss the popular interactive element offered in the live shows, we also offer two options for Eleanor-themed party boxes with merchandise related to the show."

To date, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals has booked 23 venues which are offering streaming opportunities of the show to their audiences in local markets, including Nederlander Los Angeles; The Long Center, Austin; Boch Center, Boston; Nederlander Detroit; CAPA, Columbus; the Shubert Theatre, New Haven, and more.

"Funding for theater is difficult at any time, but with the added challenge of theaters closed due to a pandemic and an economic shutdown drying up funds for the arts, we were faced with a challenge none of us could have envisioned," said Producer Matt Marsden. "To be able to pay actors and drive revenue to theaters closed to performances all across the country is a bigger win than we could have expected."

ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL is available to stream through December 27, 2020 directly into homes with household ticked options from $25 with discounts offered to local theater patrons. For more family fun, the team has also created two immersive Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Party in a Box options with items inspired by the production, ranging in price from $45 - $60 plus shipping and handling fees. Tickets and party boxes can be purchased at www.eleanorswish.com.

"Just when we thought our wish of bringing the musical back to the stage was going to be crushed, we are gratified to be able to offer families a chance to watch Eleanor's Wish - when they wish, with the help of so many theaters and thanks to Broadway & Beyond Theatricals," Marsden said.

ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL tells the story of a rag doll named Eleanor who lives in the magical world of The North Pole. Despite her love for her family there, including Santa, Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Clara Claus, and the elves - Twinkle, Sprinkle, and Sparkle, Eleanor's very merry Christmas wish is for a best friend and home of her own. Realizing that wishing is not enough, she writes a letter to Santa expressing her dream. The letter opens the door to answering many questions and to the journey which leads to her wish (and others) coming true.

"There are many good options for accessing content on a variety of devices," Tracy said. "We selected InPlayer as the streaming platform for the ease of use and amenities offered for a reliable and enjoyable viewing experience."

Appearing in the streamed production of ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL are Samantha Bonzi as Eleanor, Scott Gryder as Sprinkle, Lindsey Jane Bullen as Twinkle, Emily Rohm* as Holly/Clara, Sydney Swanson as Noelle, Erin Parker* as Mrs. "Cookie" Claus, Kim Green as Sparkle, David Turrentine* as Santa, Claire Latourette as Glimmer, and Cara Chumbley as Shimmer. The production and design crew include Denise McGowan Tracy (Playwright/Executive Producer), Kathleen Butler-Duplessis (Music and Lyrics) Zachary L. Gray (Director), David Fiorello (Musical Director and Music Arrangements), Kehoe Designs (Scenic Design), Tatjana Radisic (Costume Design) Kevin Barthel (Wigs/Milliner/Accessories) John Kelly (Lighting Designer), Keegan Bradac (Sound Designer), and Khaki Pixley (Makeup Artist).

For more information or to purchase tickets for ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - THE MUSICAL, please visit https://www.eleanorswish.com/.

ELEANOR'S VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH - TOUR CITIES

Wheeler Opera House, Aspen, CO

The Long Center, Austin, TX

Boch Center, Boston, MA

Mother Lode Theatre, Butte, MT

CAPA, Columbus, OH

Capitol Center for the Arts, Concord, NH

Nederlander Detroit, Detroit, MI

The Whiting, Flint, MI

Irving Arts Center, Irving, TX

Livermore Valley PAC, Livermore, CA

Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

McCoy McCain Auditorium, Manhattan, KS

Mayo PAC, Morristown, NJ

Center for the Arts, New Albany, OH

Shubert Theatre, New Haven, CT

Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, ME

Dominican University, River Forest, IL

Weill Center, Sheboygan, WI

The North Shore Center, Skokie, IL

The Vista, Surprise, AZ

Broadway Theatre League of Utica, Utica, NY

Palace Theatre, Waterbury, CT

The Appell Center, York, PA