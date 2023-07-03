2023 HOLLY WEIRD FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup

A foundation is being set. It's official. The other side of Hollywood is becoming fearless to the entertainment capital of the world.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo 3 Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre Photo 4 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre

2023 HOLLY WEIRD FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup

2023 HOLLY WEIRD FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup

A foundation is being set. It's official. The other side of Hollywood is becoming fearless to the entertainment capital of the world.

The 5th annual Holly Weird Film Festival has announced the lineup for the 2023 season. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

"It's important for original underground filmmakers to have a venue to share their work with the world", says the festival's founder, award-winning underground filmmaker Jack Truman. "As a filmmaker, I know how hard it is for underground filmmakers to make their movie. It's important for them to share their art. I'm proud of the diversity in this year's lineup. Films are from around the world, and 6 of the 15 selections are from female directors. There is an audience out there that is hungry for true, original independent film that defies the norm. We're focused on the unique and innovative, and are thrilled to bring the other side of film to the entertainment capital of the world".

15 films from around the world were selected for the 2023 season from over 600 submissions worldwide. Included are short and feature narrative, documentary and experimental films. The range of countries selected include Canada, Italy, Uruguay and the United States. To celebrate the festival's 5th anniversary, included will be Jack Truman's award-winning cult short film "Phone Sex Grandma". Also included is actress Abigail Breslin's directorial debut "The Cannibals" and "Naked Zombie Girl is Back".

Due to the coronavirus, for the health and safety of the public, this season's festival will be virtual. All films will be available globally on Roku via the Shorts Daily channel for millions of viewers to have access to seeing.

"We have an electric lineup of amazing films scheduled for this season", states Truman. "These films will shock the world".

More about the festival can be found on the Holly Weird FilmFreeway page at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Ophelias Jump to Present MEASURE FOR MEASURE & THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Sontag G Photo
Ophelia's Jump to Present MEASURE FOR MEASURE & THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE at the Sontag Greek Theatre

Ophelia’s Jump Productions will present their Annual Midsummer Shakespeare Festival co-sponsored by Pomona College, presenting Measure for Measure and The Pirates of Penzance.

2
IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre This Month Photo
IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre This Month

Morgan-Wixson theatre will bring a Latino/a/e/x community to life, presenting IN THE HEIGHTS, concept, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegria Hudes.

3
Morgan-Wixson Theatre Y.E.S. Youth Theatre to Present CHARLOTTES WEB This Month Photo
Morgan-Wixson Theatre' Y.E.S. Youth Theatre to Present CHARLOTTE'S WEB This Month

The Y.E.S. program's young actors bring the beloved characters from this immortal children's classic to life - from Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher and Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; to Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other and Charlotte, who proves to be 'a true friend and a good writer.'

4
A RETROSPECTION Extends for Three Performances at the Hollywood Fringe Photo
A RETROSPECTION Extends for Three Performances at the Hollywood Fringe

Absurdist comedian, Claire Woolner brought her brand new incredibly absurd devised solo show “A Retrospection” to the Hollywood Fringe Festival and, against all odds, WON Top of the Fringe (as well as an Encore Producer's Award, Pick of the Fringe, and a nomination for Best Solo Performance).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: Manhattan Beach @ Westdrift Golf Course
Westdrift Golf Course (6/29-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Ahmanson Theatre (8/08-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stew
Pasadena Playhouse (7/12-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viva Las Vegas!
Los Angeles County Arboretum (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Queen Nation
Libbey Bowl (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
East West Players at David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Hollywood Bowl (9/16-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You