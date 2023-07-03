2023 HOLLY WEIRD FILM FESTIVAL Announces Lineup

A foundation is being set. It's official. The other side of Hollywood is becoming fearless to the entertainment capital of the world.

The 5th annual Holly Weird Film Festival has announced the lineup for the 2023 season. Celebrating true original underground filmmaking, Holly Weird celebrates and showcases independent films of all genres that feature a distinct vision, a unique voice, or an avant-garde challenge to what is expected or accepted. The festival is making it's mission to showcase the work of filmmakers who defy independent visions.

"It's important for original underground filmmakers to have a venue to share their work with the world", says the festival's founder, award-winning underground filmmaker Jack Truman. "As a filmmaker, I know how hard it is for underground filmmakers to make their movie. It's important for them to share their art. I'm proud of the diversity in this year's lineup. Films are from around the world, and 6 of the 15 selections are from female directors. There is an audience out there that is hungry for true, original independent film that defies the norm. We're focused on the unique and innovative, and are thrilled to bring the other side of film to the entertainment capital of the world".

15 films from around the world were selected for the 2023 season from over 600 submissions worldwide. Included are short and feature narrative, documentary and experimental films. The range of countries selected include Canada, Italy, Uruguay and the United States. To celebrate the festival's 5th anniversary, included will be Jack Truman's award-winning cult short film "Phone Sex Grandma". Also included is actress Abigail Breslin's directorial debut "The Cannibals" and "Naked Zombie Girl is Back".

Due to the coronavirus, for the health and safety of the public, this season's festival will be virtual. All films will be available globally on Roku via the Shorts Daily channel for millions of viewers to have access to seeing.

"We have an electric lineup of amazing films scheduled for this season", states Truman. "These films will shock the world".

More about the festival can be found on the Holly Weird FilmFreeway page at Click Here.