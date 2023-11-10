2023 Annual Downtown Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting SLED-TACULAR

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Expect a wonderfully delightful Tree Lighting Ceremony with singing and music by Culver City's many talented children and youth from the local schools.

Hip & Historic Downtown Culver City will welcome its residents and neighbors to the 2023 Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular, an annual beloved tradition for almost 20 years that has been enjoyed by thousands of attendees and participants, on Thursday, November 30th.

This year's holiday season will once again be magically ushered in with a winter wonderland – 25 tons of fresh snow at Town Plaza in Downtown Culver City! Expect lots of family fun, laughter, and memories with sledding, snowmen, carnival games, booths, and – of course -- visits to Santa and the North Pole.  
 
Also expect a wonderfully delightful Tree Lighting Ceremony with singing and music by Culver City's many talented children and youth from the local schools, followed by a boisterous countdown led by the Mayor as he lights the beautiful 22-foot artificial Rocky Mountain Pine adorned with 7500 warm LED-lights. 
 
After the tree is lit, free sweet treats and warm drinks will be offered courtesy of Downtown Culver City businesses. So bring your mittens and reindeer hats, and your sense of joy and wonderment, and join this seasonal hit for neighbors throughout the region as we play under the majestic holiday tree that soars over Downtown Culver City.
 
For friends and neighbors at home and across the country, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will be live streamed at 6pm PT and available online throughout the season (https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2275875®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FDowntownCulverCity.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1).




