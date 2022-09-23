14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presents FINLANDIA

14th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival will present a screening of FINLANDIA

After a devastating earthquake hits Oaxaca, the muxes-people who were assigned male gender at birth but identify as women or non-binary-fight for the recognition of their gender as one more in society. Delirio is the leader who guides this community of survivors towards self-discovery. But when a Spanish designer comes to visit them, the mysteries, sorrows, and the wonders of this segment of the population come to light.

Finlandia (2021)

1hour 37minutes

Director: Horacio Alcala

Watch Trailer https://youtu.be/TnOciiU9KKI

SATURDAY October 8, 2022. 3:00 PM

The Montalbán Theater 1615 Vine St., Los Angeles

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films and documentaries, the festival showcases high quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts. Celebrating its 14th edition, Hola Mexico Film Festival will take place both during October 2022, offering film enthusiasts a chance to view a variety of significant Mexican films. Sponsors include: Toyota, Hollywood Foreign Press, Warner Media, DCA, and LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes.